"He has the ability to hit sixes and thus doesn't need to take too much pressure" - Ravi Shastri lauds Shubman Gill's century vs Bangladesh

Ravi Shastri has lauded Shubman Gill for pacing his innings perfectly in India's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Bangladesh.

The Tigers set the Men in Blue a 266-run target at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. Gill then scored 121 runs off 133 deliveries but could not take his team over the line as they lost the match by six runs.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Shastri was asked about Shubman Gill adding another chapter to his exploits this year, to which he responded:

"Gill has batted extremely well this year. He has the ability to hit sixes and thus doesn't need to take too much pressure. He knows he can target the bowlers like he did today between the 36th and 40th overs."

The former Indian all-rounder praised the youngster for attacking the Bangladesh bowlers in the final few overs of the second powerplay. He explained:

"He knew an extra fielder was there within the circle. He took chances against the fast bowlers and the spinners as he would have had to play differently once the field spread out after the 40th over. So the maturity he showed in the chase is extremely good from India's point of view."

Gill smashed 30 runs off the 16 deliveries he faced between the 36th and 40th overs. Despite India losing Ravindra Jadeja's wicket in that period, he hit two fours and as many sixes to take advantage of the field restrictions.

"Such a spin attack will not allow you to hit a four or a six off every delivery" - Ravi Shastri on Shubman Gill not solely concentrating on the big hits

Shubman Gill is adept at placing balls into gaps. [P/C: BCCI]

Ravi Shastri was further asked about Shubman Gill also taking singles and doubles in between the big shots, to which he replied:

"That is the most important because such a spin attack will not allow you to hit a four or a six off every delivery. You have to run singles and doubles, so that you relieve the pressure, and if you get an opportunity in between, target the right bowler as Shubman targeted the off-spinner today."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that India took the game down to the wire because of the opener's knock. He stated:

"He showed his temperament, shot selection, when to shift gears, which bowler to target, and which shots to play if he has to go for big shots. It was a very good innings because we wouldn't have come so close without his knock."

Shastri added that the time spent at the crease will be hugely beneficial for Gill. He reasoned that India were batting under lights in Colombo for the first time in this Asia Cup and that the movement and two-paced track posed a different challenge for the batters.

Poll : Did Shubman Gill play a perfectly paced innings vs Bangladesh? Yes No 0 votes