"He didn't allow Shadab the chance to settle" - Piyush Chawla lauds Mushfiqur Rahim's knock in Bangladesh's Asia Cup 2023 loss to Pakistan

Piyush Chawla has lauded Mushfiqur Rahim for playing a well-planned knock in Bangladesh's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan.

Mushfiqur scored 64 off 87 deliveries as the Tigers were bowled out for 193 after opting to bat first in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6. However, the below-par target proved a walk in the park for the Men in Green as they coasted to a seven-wicket win with 63 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chawla was asked about his thoughts on Mushfiqur's knock to which he responded:

"He is an experienced batter. He took his time at the start because he knew that it was essential to spend time in the middle. If he hadn't spent time, Bangladesh wouldn't have even reached the position they did."

The leg-spinner added:

"When you are 47/4, the opposing team thinks 120-130, especially when they know that there isn't much depth in batting, but he played a good knock. He didn't allow Shadab the chance to settle because of the sweep shots he played."

Chawla pointed out that spinners don't like batters playing the sweep shot as they are played against good deliveries. He highlighted that Shadab Khan was forced to alter his length because of those strokes.

"He is a short-statured player" - Sanjay Bangar on Mushfiqur Rahim's proficiency in playing the sweep and cut shots

Mushfiqur Rahim was quick to pounce on short deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Bangar feels Mushfiqur Rahim's short height aids him in playing the sweep and cut shots. He explained:

"He is a short-statured player and because such players don't have that much reach, the sweep shot probably becomes easier for them because spinners bowl most of their deliveries on the good length. Not only the sweep, they also play the cut shot very well."

The former Indian all-rounder added that the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter virtually played to perfection a lower-middle-order batter's role. He stated:

"I feel he knows his game very well. He showed different types of initial movements against the pace bowlers during his innings. So overall, the role a competitive player plays at No. 5 or No. 6, Mushfiqur Rahim performed that role very well."

Mushfiqur's 64-run knock was studded with five boundaries. He added 100 runs for the fifth wicket with Shakib Al Hasan (53 off 57) to take his side to a respectable total after they were in dire straits at 47/4 in the 10th over.

