"He is almost forcing the bowlers to bowl where he wants them to bowl" - Parthiv Patel lauds Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock in 3rd T20I

Former Indian wicketkeeper Partiv Patel praised Suryakumar Yadav for his exceptional 83-run knock off 44 deliveries in the third T20I against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

The No. 1-ranked T20I batter came into the crease after debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal. Suryakumar began his innings with a four to the mid-wicket boundary and a six towards fine leg in the very first over itself.

He ended up scoring more than half of the team's total and stitched together a solid partnership with his Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Varma for the third wicket. Suryakumar's innings comprised 10 fours and four sixes as he narrowly missed out on recording his fourth T20I hundred.

Parthiv Patel reflected on Suryakumar's ability to manipulate the bowler and branded his knock as the "complete T20 innings".

"I think Suryakumar Yadav's biggest strength is to get into those positions very quickly, almost anticipating where the bowler is going to bowl. He is almost forcing the bowlers to bowl where he wants them to bowl. It looked like he will cruise to his hundred, but unfortunately, it did not happen. It was a complete T20 innings by Suryakumar Yadav," he said on Cricbuzz.

Suryakumar is hopeful of translating his T20I form into the 50-over format as well, keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind. The right-handed batter has not had the most convincing campaign in the Caribbean so far, but still has a handful of matches to regain some of the lost momentum.

"I would rather go down that way than die wondering" - Parthiv Patel backs India to be aggressive rather than conservative

Team India had to chase down 160 runs to remain alive in the series and were caught in a tricky spot after losing both opening batters inside the powerplay.

With the threat of rain looming, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav took on the Windies bowlers and never let the hosts get into the game in the second innings.

Parthiv Patel praised the duo and encouraged India to stick with the aggressive approach.

"I don't mind the all-out aggressive approach by the Indian team, because I would rather go down that way than die wondering. Tilak Varma showed a great sense of game awareness and maturity, he played second fiddle when Suryakumar Yadav was going from the other end. Once Surya got out, he took charge and allowed Hardik Pandya to settle in," he elaborated.

Tilak missed out on a chance to record consecutive T20I fifties as he was left stranded on 49 runs at the end of the run chase. But Parthiv Patel stated that the important fact is that he remained unbeaten and finished the match for his side.

"I think Tilak Varma is actually growing game by game. He did not get to his 50, but that does not matter, what matters is that he finished the job," Parthiv added.

Team India still need to win the remaining two T20Is to win the five-match series. The remaining matches will take place in the USA on August 12 and 13 to conclude the tour.