"He did also tell me that I missed my triple century" - Shubman Gill reveals father's message after scoring 269 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill revealed his father reminded him about missing a triple century after Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England in Edgbaston. The 25-year-old broke several records for fun with his incredible double century on the second day of the Edgbaston outing.

Gill scored 269 off 387 deliveries, including 30 boundaries and three maximums, to propel India to a massive 587 in their first innings.

After the end of the second day's play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video through their Social Media handle of Gill reflecting on his knock and watching a video message from his parents.

His father said:

"Well played, I enjoyed watching your batting, and my heart was at peace. You were batting like in your U-16 and U-19 days — I felt very proud."

Gill's mother echoed similar sentiments, saying:

"Felt amazing watching you bat, keep going, God bless you."

Responding to his father's message, Gill said at the end of the video:

"It means a lot coming from him. But he also told me I missed my triple century. Hopefully, we'll end this match on a great note."

Gill's 269 is the highest score by an Indian batter in Tests in England, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 221 in 1979. He also overtook Virat Kohli for the highest Test score by an Indian captain.

"Worked on a few things before the series" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill said he had worked on his batting before the England series immediately after the second day of the Edgbaston Test. The 25-year-old had poor batting numbers away from home in Tests, but has settled the questions about his prowess with back-to-back centuries in the first two Tests of the ongoing England tour. His latest ton was his seventh in Tests and a fourth against England.

"I worked on a few things before the series I thought were important for me going into Test cricket, and looking at the results, those things are working for me," said Gill (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Shubman Gill's heroics have helped India dominate the first two days at Edgbaston, with England struggling at 77/3 in response to their 587.

