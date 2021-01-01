"He was always joking" - Farookh Engineer has fond memories of MS Dhoni

Most people in the cricket fraternity have fond memories of former India captain MS Dhoni. Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer is no different. Engineer, who himself is popular for his dry humor, immensely admired MS Dhoni's sense of humour.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020 as India's most successful skipper. Besides all three ICC trophies, the Test mace, and multiple IPL trophies on his shelf, MS Dhoni won innumerable hearts in a 16-year long career.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda's Indranil Basu on SK Live, Engineer remembered how MS Dhoni introduced him to his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

"When he first came on the scene. I kept hearing about this boy from Ranchi smashing the ball all over the place and a wicketkeeper as well. He was always joking. When he introduced me to his wife as well he said, 'This is Farookh Engineer, you would know of course. Thank god he is not keeping wickets today otherwise I would have been still punching tickets on the Ranchi station.' I said no, I hugely admire you MS," said Engineer.

"I have always admired MS Dhoni" - Farokh Engineer

MS Dhoni scored over 16000 runs in international cricket. His average of over 50 in ODI cricket while batting mostly at number 6 is unparalleled. MS Dhoni was also India's first-choice wicketkeeper throughout his career. He also effected 624 dismissals in international cricket.

Engineer also remembers Dhoni as a great ambassador of the sport.

"What a great ambassador for cricket he has been. What a great captain of India he has been. Winning the World Cup, and winning with such dignity. I have always admired MS Dhoni, immensely," said Engineer.

MS Dhoni was recently named the captain of ICC's ODI and T20I teams of the decade. He was also accorded the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for the decade as well.