"He has been an amazing influence in my career" - Ravindra Jadeja on MS Dhoni

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently highlighted the role of MS Dhoni in his cricketing career. Jadeja made his international debut across all formats under Dhoni and flourished under the former India captain.

Jadeja has since gone on to become a vital cog in the Indian team and is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket at present.

Jadeja's contribution with the bat has been exemplary in the last few years. So much so that he was sent ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in two of the four Tests of the recently-concluded series against England.

Speaking to the Times of India, Ravindra Jadeja shared MS Dhoni's advice which has helped him grow as a batsman.

"Dhoni bhai always keeps telling me that whenever I get an opportunity, just think that like you are feeling the pressure, the bowler is feeling it as well. So don’t think just about yourself, but also the bowler. He (Dhoni) has been an amazing influence in my career,” Ravindra Jadeja said.

Since 2017, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 1009 runs at an average of 40.36 in 24 Test matches. He also averages over 32 in ODIs and can play the long handle in shorter formats besides his exploits with the ball.

"I like to finish matches and win it for my team" - Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder from Saurashtra has grown in confidence as a batsman in recent years. He has stepped up to the role whenever his team needs him the most, be it playing the long handles or shutting doors from one end.

Ravindra Jadeja stressed that he believes in himself a lot more as a batsman and likes to finish matches on his own. He said:

“I like to finish matches and win it for my team. Now I have started to believe in myself and give more opportunities to myself to stay in the middle and take time. Whenever I get an opportunity to finish the game, I always take the game deep."

Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action during the second phase of IPL 2021, slated to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

