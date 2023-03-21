"He has been among the top batters across formats, what more do you want?" - Shoaib Akhtar slams Babar Azam's critics

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar feels Pakistan captain Babar Azam is facing unnecessary criticism of late for his strike rate.

Babar has arguably been one of Pakistan's best batters over the past few years. However, questions have often been raised about his strike rate in white-ball cricket, especially in T20s.

Former cricketers and commentators like Simon Doull have also claimed that Babar has sometimes played to get a 100 for himself rather than for the team. Fans even opined that he was one of the main reasons why Peshawar Zalmi didn't qualify for the latest Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) final.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Tak, here's what Akhtar had to say to Babar Azam's critics:

"The criticism on Babar Azam is really getting too much now. He was first a classical batter, then you told him to improve strike rate, he is working on it.

"Yes, his strike rate in T20s is debatable, but he is making up for it and scoring big runs. He has been among the top batters across formats, what more do you want?"

In 10 years, Babar Azam will reach closer to Virat Kohli's records: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar also believes that Babar Azam is still early in his career and will only get better in terms of strike rate and consistency with time.

There have been many parallels drawn for Babar's career with that of Indian star Virat Kohli. Akhtar feels that the Pakistan skipper has the potential to put up records similar to those managed by Kohli over the next decade.

On this, the former Pakistan speedster stated:

"Babar is an asset for Pakistan and if he plays well for 10 years, he will come close to Virat Kohli's records. The criticism about him is absolutely nonsense."

Babar has been rested for Pakistan's T20I series against Afghanistan and leg-spinner Shadab Khan will lead the side. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan decides to make a change in captaincy if Shadab does well.

