"He was beaten several times" - Former captain's huge statement on Rohit Sharma after AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth praised Rohit Sharma for displaying grit despite struggling massively at the start of his innings in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. Rohit endured a forgettable return to Indian colors in the series opener at Perth, scoring only eight.Things appeared to be headed in a similar direction when the veteran batter scratched his way to eight off 30 deliveries. However, the champion opener fought through the challenging period and scored a defiant 97-ball 73.Talking about Rohit Sharma's knock post-game on his YouTube Channel, Srikkanth said (2:30):&quot;The ball was doing a lot initially and he was beaten several times. He survived many close calls too. But what I liked about him is the grit to stay at the crease and then capitalize. He made it up later and started playing his typical shots. He displayed grit and determination and ultimately aggression. Basically, it comes down to experience. He proved why he is a white-ball king.&quot;Srikkanth added:&quot;He started off perfectly in the first gear and slowly moved to the fourth gear. But he got out when in the fourth gear. Usually he goes till the eighth gear. He scores 1,000 runs in an year so easily. Scoring 1,000 in an year has become child's play for Rohit. One positive from today's knock is he got his confidence back.&quot;The knock took Rohit to third all-time among Indian batters in ODI runs with 11,249, behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. The former captain helped India recover from early trouble and post a competitive 264 in their 50 overs.&quot;Would just advise Virat Kohli not to worry&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth advised star batter Virat Kohli to brush aside his back-to-back ducks in the opening two ODIs against Australia. The right-hander is yet to open his account after 12 deliveries on the ongoing tour down under.Kohli is playing for India after more than six months, having announced his retirement from Test cricket during this period.&quot;Xavier Bartlett set Virat Kohli up brilliantly. Let's not forget Adelaide is one of his favorite hunting grounds where he has always performed well. So he was just thanking the crowd for all the support they had given him over the years (gesture walking off). I would just advise Virat Kohli not to worry as this happens to anybody in life,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).The former captain also dismissed the notion that the senior players, especially Kohli and Rohit, are under pressure.&quot;Who said their place is in doubt? I didn't feel any of that. Watching Rohit Sharma bat, it didn't look like he was under pressure. It was just that Hazlewood and Bartlett bowled brilliant spells,&quot; concluded Srikkanth.Unfortunately for the legendary duo, their return hasn't gone to plan as India trail 0-2 in the best-of-three series with back-to-back defeats in Perth and Adelaide.