“He has become double effective” - R Ashwin’s massive praise for Indian star amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was impressed by star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's effort and lauded him amid the ongoing fifth Test against England.

Siraj has been India's leading wicket-taker in the five-match series with 20 scalps so far. Ashwin deemed his performance throughout the tour a 'lion-hearted effort.' He highlighted how the pacer brought back his potent weapon with the ball that has made him twice as effective.

"It was a lion-hearted effort from Siraj. He was absolutely brilliant. From the last England series to now, he has consistently looked to run the ball back to the pad. When he played that Gabba Test in 2020/21, the outswinger was his most potent weapon. In between, he had lost it somewhere but has managed to bring it back. He was become double effective. He's almost bowled 200 overs (181.2) and still running in hard, that is one mighty effort," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'. (5:10)

The former spinner reckoned that Siraj's efforts and often forgotten in the presence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He added that the 31-year-old has always stood up in the absence of Bumrah and delivered for the team. With Bumrah playing only three of the five Tests this series, Siraj has emerged as India's best bowler.

"Whenever Bumrah is not there, actually, Siraj is getting the credit he should get. When Bumrah is playing, sometimes we forget Siraj, his role and contribution. He does not get enough credit as he should for his complete effort and the way he runs in the whole day. He lives up every time Bumrah is not playing," he stated. (7:03)

Siraj bagged four wickets in the first innings of the ongoing Test and has picked up two in the second innings so far, once again leading from the front.

India would have won the game on Day 4 if not for one mistake, feels Ashwin

On Day 4, Mohammed Siraj made a huge blunder as he gave Harry Brook a lifeline. Brook was batting on 19 when Siraj took his catch on the boundary but stepped onto the rope, which turned it into a six. The right-hander went on to score a hundred, which put the hosts within touching distance of victory.

Ashwin highlighted that India would have won the game on Day 4 itself had the catch been taken off Prasidh Krishna's bowling.

Along with Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin also reflected on Krishna's performance. He bagged three wickets on Day 4 of the ongoing Test and returned figures of 3/109 from 22.2 overs. Ashwin reckoned that his being expensive would have been the talk once again if not for those wickets.

"Prasidh, to be honest, the two wickets he got and made it 3/110, people would have started talking about his expensive bowling spells if not for those wickets. But when he is getting it right, he is almost unplayable. If Siraj would have taken that catch, this game would have been done by Tea. India would have won hands down," he said. (8:29)

England need 35 more runs to win on Day 5, while India have to pick four wickets to level the series 2-2.

