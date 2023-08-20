"He is such a big temptation on the big stage" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the Suryakumar Yadav conundrum for India in ODIs

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels India have to take a concrete decision about Suryakumar Yadav's ODI future ahead of their Asia Cup and World Cup selection.

While Suryakumar is the No. 1 T20I batter in the world, he just hasn't been able to replicate similar performances in the ODI format. In 26 games, he has just managed to score 511 runs at a modest average of 24.33. Manjrekar opined that the Men in Blue should once and for all give clarity on SKY's role in ODIs.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Sanjay Manjrekar had to say about Suryakumar Yadav:

"They have to address the Suryakumar Yadav case because in 50-overs cricket he is not quite making the same impact. But he is such a big temptation on the big stage with 15-17 overs remaining. He can be a game-changer."

India need to keep things simple in ICC events: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that not picking the right combination has been one of the main reasons why the Men in Blue haven't been able to end their ICC trophy drought since 2013. He feels that instead of putting too much emphasis on the planning, they should look at focusing on the basics.

On this, he stated:

"India's record in ICC events hasn't been that great of late, not because they are not one of the top teams. They are arguably the No. 1 team in most formats. But the playing XI that gets picked in marquee events, sometimes India go a bit overboard with the planning. They need to keep it simple and leave the rest to execution."

According to several reports, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma will be addressing the media on Monday, August 21, to announce their Asia Cup squad. It remains to be seen if Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are fully fit.