"He is a bit Hollywood" - David Warner to land on helicopter at SCG to make it to Sydney derby in BBL

David Warner will make a stylish return to the Big Bash League (BBL) by taking a helicopter ride and landing at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) just hours before the Sydney Thunder's match against the Sixers on Friday, January 12.

The Thunder batter will exit early from his brother's wedding in Hunter Valley in the afternoon to make it to the Sydney derby. According to local reports, he'll leave from the ceremony to Cessnock Airport and take a 45-minute helicopter ride to land at the SCG.

His opponent for the derby, Sean Abbott, joked that Warner was "a bit Hollywood".

"He is a bit Hollywood, isn't he, that's very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night and riding out the gate as Davey lands," the Sixers pacer said before the match.

"I'm glad they are making it happen because think everyone in the country who is a fan of cricket wants to see David Warner in the BBL and I'm really looking forward to coming up against him. One of the best players in the world and has been for a long time," he added.

Earlier, Warner was planning to land at the nearby Allianz Stadium but the SCG became available and it felt that he could make it before the broadcast preparations kicked in at the ground.

"He's going through a lot of effort" - Gurinder Sandhu on David Warner

Warner's Thunder teammate Gurinder Sandhu said the senior batter would be "awesome" to be around with. After the Sydney derby, Warner would be able to feature in three more matches for the franchise.

"He's going through a lot of effort to come and play for us," Thunder quick Gurinder Sandhu said. "We love having him here. Last year he was awesome for us, maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket."

The Thunder have a next-to-negligible chance of making it to the playoffs but a win for the Sixers, who are placed third in the table, could get them ever so close to sealing their playoff spot.

