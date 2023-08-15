"He is bowling really well in the nets" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Jasprit Bumrah

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about how the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have started gearing up for their comebacks on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He pointed out that while Bumrah is set to make his return with the forthcoming T20I series against Ireland, KL Rahul has also resumed his batting practice. Ashwin also suggested that keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also started batting in the nets after a long injury layoff.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated:

"Indian players also got their much-needed break. A few players are coming back from their injuries. KL Rahul has begun batting in the NCA. Jasprit Bumrah is gearing up for the Ireland series, and he is bowling really well in the nets, it seems. I don’t know what the chances for Rishabh Pant’s comeback for the ODI World Cup are. But he has also begun batting in the nets."

Ashwin pointed out how the preparations for the ODI World Cup will begin from the Asia Cup 2023, adding:

"This is a kind of lean phase for cricket. As we all know, this is a 50-over World Cup year. A lot of ODIs should occur in a World Cup year. But most teams haven’t started playing more ODIs leading into their World Cup campaigns yet. In fact, India will begin their World Cup campaign with the Asia Cup in September. The Asia Cup will take place in Sri Lanka in September. Australia will tour India later for a home series. Things will start heating up for the ODI World Cup only at that time."

It is worth mentioning that Bumrah has been appointed captain for India's three-match ODI series against Ireland, which begins in Dublin on August 18. Rahul, on the other hand, could make his return in the subsequent Asia Cup 2023.

"Just like we put fuel in our cars, we should also put fuel in our bodies" - Ravichandran Ashwin on workload management

Ravichandran Ashwin emphasized the importance of workload management ahead of an important tournament like the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He opined that most teams would want to give their players breaks ahead of the showpiece event. Ashwin stated that most cricketers will increase their workload gradually, elaborating:

"What are the other teams in the world doing right now? Most teams will utilize this break beautifully. England and Australia played a gruelling five-match Ashes Test series recently. Their players will return home and do 4-5 weeks of strength block and physical loading. There is this term called ‘miles in the leg’. Just like we put fuel in our cars, we should also put fuel in our bodies. They will slowly phase up. They will increase their workload slowly as the World Cup nears."

The ICC Cricket World Cup is set to be played in India in October and November. The opening match will be played between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.