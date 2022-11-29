Team India handed ODI debuts to both Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik in the first math of their ODI series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. The duo were quite expensive as the team suffered a defeat.

However, they also had a few bright moments where they worked in tandem. Arshdeep has now said that Malik's ability to bowl quick has helped the left-arm pacer to attack from the other end.

Just as partnerships are important for batters, bowlers also enjoy hunting in packs. When one bowler puts pressure on the opposition from one end, the other often ends up picking wickets from the other end.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Arshdeep Singh explained his camaraderie with Umran Malik and how it is helping him as a bowler. He said:

"It’s an edge for me to play with Umran. He bowls 155 KMPH and makes things easy for me. We are loving our partnership on the field and off the field as well. Hope it continues for a long."

Arshdeep Singh on difference between ODIs and T20Is

Arshdeep Singh had already played 21 T20Is for India before making his ODI debut. He has already picked up 33 wickets for the Men in Blue in the shortest format and many expect him to be a success in the 50-over format as well.

Arshdeep didn't enjoy a great ODI debut, ending with figures of 0/68 in 8.1 overs. However, the left-arm pacer believes that he is a wicket-taker upfront and will continue to bowl with a similar mindset.

On this, he stated:

"As a bowler, I haven’t thought much about the difference between the two formats. The way I bowl- I attack in the beginning and defend in the middle. I think this goes with the ODIs as well. Whenever and wherever I will get a chance to bowl, I will try to get wickets for the team."

The final ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on November 30.

Indian squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

