PSL 2021: "He has a very busy life, never know whether he even considered going" - Salman Butt unsure about Shahid Afridi's injury claim

Salman Butt has cast a shadow of doubt over Shahid Afridi’s recent claim of a back injury. The opening batsman insinuated that Afridi’s decision to pull out of PSL 2021 may have been pre-meditated.

Shahid Afridi withdrew from PSL 2021 on Monday and will play no further part for the Multan Sultans this season due to a back injury. The all-rounder's announcement came on the day the players assembled at team hotels ahead of the competition.

Salman Butt addressed Shahid Afridi’s injury claims on his YouTube channel, suggesting there may be more to this than meets the eye.

“He is saying that he has picked up a back injury while training. Possibly he has a very busy life. You never know whether he even considered going to Abu Dhabi or not,” Butt mentioned.

While training for the remainder of @thePSLt20, I felt lower back pain & had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team @MultanSultans. I am heartbroken 💔 as I was practicing and training really hard. pic.twitter.com/OjaHD1w9cg — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 24, 2021

Players, broadcasters and other members of PSL 2021 are currently quarantining in Karachi and Lahore.

The final PSL 2021 schedule will be announced once the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gets visa clearance, with players also expected to serve a seven-day quarantine after arriving in Abu Dhabi.

Shahid Afridi took to social media to announce his withdrawal, revealing he felt pain in his lower back while training for PSL 2021. The all-rounder expressed regret at not being part of the competition, but Salman Butt feels Afridi may have been put off by the strict restrictions.

“Players have to quarantine for 8-10 days, they can’t go out anywhere. He has never played cricket like this. He has always enjoyed stardom, and he is still a star. Sometimes people are wary about being inside a room for so many days. This is just a thought,” Butt said.

Shahid Afridi’s absence a huge blow to Multan Sultans

We regret to inform you that due to a lower back injury, our superstar, icon, & an integral part of the franchise, @SAfridiOfficial will miss out on the remainder of @thePSLt20 6. The Sultans family will miss you and we are praying 🤲 for your speedy recovery!

#GetWellSoonLala pic.twitter.com/NoB5iIxH5B — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) May 24, 2021

The experienced campaigner’s unavailability is a huge setback for the Multan Sultans, with the team already struggling in the league.

The team managed to win just one out of five games when the league took place earlier this year, and will surely miss the services of Shahid Afridi.

Although Salman Butt questioned the severity of Afridi’s injury, the 36-year-old reiterated that one needs to believe the veteran cricketer’s statement.

“But the main thing that has come from him is that he is unfit. Back pain has come up while training. I feel if it is a small niggle, I don’t think there is anything even worth mentioning there. But we have to take his word, and believe what he said,” Butt concluded.

Shahid Afridi is one of the most experienced players in PSL history. The 44-year-old has played 50 games in his PSL career and is the second-highest wicket-taker amongst spinners in the league.