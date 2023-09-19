"He can be a match-winner for you" - Arjuna Ranatunga backs Ravichandran Ashwin to be in India's World Cup squad

Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga asserted that Ravichandran Ashwin will give Team India the best chance of picking up all 10 wickets ahead of all-rounders.

Ashwin made a return to India's ODI squad for the first time since January 2022. He was picked up for the three-match series against Australia after skipper Rohit Sharma stated that the veteran spinner is in contention for a World Cup berth.

Ranatunga believes Ashwin could be a match-winner in the showpiece event on home soil.

In his column for the Indian Express, Arjuna Ranatunga wrote:

"They are looking more at the all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, but I personally feel that they should have someone like R Ashwin in the squad, if not in the XI."

"When he plays, he can be a match-winner for you. He may be slightly older, he might be slightly slow on the field, but you need guys in the sub-continent who can contain and can take wickets," he added.

Ashwin could make a late entry to the World Cup squad given that Team India have no genuine off-spinner in their ranks. He is likely to battle it out with Washington Sundar for a place in India's final World Cup squad.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has played 113 ODIs for the Men in Blue, picking up 151 wickets at an economy rate of 4.94.

"Biggest disadvantage of playing in front of their own fans" - Arjuna Ranatunga on India's challenge in World Cup

Arjuna Ranatunga further added that India will have to surpass the pressure of expectations from home fans if they have to do well in the World Cup.

"India will definitely have a huge advantage in the World Cup, however, they will have the biggest disadvantage of playing in front of their own fans. In India, the crowds will put a lot of pressure on the Indian team and they need to overcome that apart from the opposition," the former cricketer added.

Rohit and company will play three ODIs against Australia, starting on September 22 before they embark on their World Cup journey. The hosts will begin their journey in the mega event against the Aussies in Chennai on October 8.