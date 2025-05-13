“He can be a No. 4” - Cheteshwar Pujara backs youngster to fill Virat Kohli's shoes in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has backed Shubman Gill to fill Virat Kohli’s void following the latter’s retirement from Tests ahead of the five-match series in England. The cricketer-commentator pointed out that Gill has only played in the top three because of his ability to dominate with the new ball.

However, Pujara added that Gill can be a good choice at No.4 if he can handle the old ball.

On Tuesday (May 13), Pujara told ESPNcricinfo:

“Since he has batted well with the new ball, I would still say that he should be batting in [the] top three, which is his ideal position, which suits him well. If he bats at No. 4 in England and if he can be successful at that position, then, yes, he can be a No. 4 for the Indian team.”

“Shubman is someone who is more capable of playing the new balls. He has been opening the innings earlier, before he started batting at No. 3. He prefers to bat when the ball is slightly hard and new. Will he be able to manage with the old ball? That is a big question at this stage,” he added.

Shubman Gill has amassed 1019 runs in 30 innings in Tests, averaging 37.74 with the help of three tons and as many half-centuries. As an opener, the right-hander scored 874 runs in 29 innings with the help of two centuries and four fifties.

“You need your best batter to bat at No. 4” – Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara believes Team India should pick their best batter to play at No. 4. The 37-year-old said the team management should take at least a couple of series to decide their new No.4 batter.

“We will need a couple of series to figure out who is well suited to bat at No. 4, because it's an important position. You need your best batter to bat at No. 4. And at this time, I think it's still a spot where the team management will have to figure out who is the most suited player at No. 4.”

In the last decade, Kohli played 99 out of 115 Tests at the No.4 spot after Sachin Tendulkar retired from the format. Ajinkya Rahane made nine appearances in that particular position. Rajat Patidar was used in two Tests, while KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Devdutt Padikkal have also been tried in that role.

