"He can play a dual role" - Former Indian wicketkeeper names ideal replacement for Virat Kohli in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes KL Rahul should replace Virat Kohli at the crucial No.4 position in the batting order for the upcoming Test series against England. Team India will play England in a five-match Test series, starting at Leeds on June 20.

Ad

Kohli was a part of India's previous three Test tours of England in 2014, 2018, and 2021/22. However, the 36-year-old announced his Test retirement last month, leaving India with a massive hole to fill at No.4.

While new skipper Shubman Gill and Karun Nair, among others, have been discussed as potential options, Karin was firm that Rahul should replace Kohli in the position.

In an interview with NDTV, he said:

"In the absence of Kohli, Rahul's role is monumental. And I look at him, as a batter who can bat a number four. Many people have suggested different batting positions, but I feel that KL is ideal to replace or take over, the role of Virat Kohli at number four, because that number four, he can play a dual role of negotiating the early setback if that happens in the Indian side, and then he can carry the innings forward."

Ad

Trending

Karim added:

"He does have the right kind of technique. He has done well in England. He has a temperament. And I think with the past season, season and a half, there is a lot of maturity that has come in. So I think that's the kind of responsibility with Indian team management."

Rahul has floated around the Indian batting order in Tests, with experience at almost all positions from opening to No.6. However, he has batted only once at No.4 for India in Tests in the home series opener against England in Hyderabad last year.

Ad

Rahul fared well, scoring a sublime 86 in the first innings, followed by a 22 in the second.

Looking at KL Rahul's Test numbers in England

KL Rahul is no stranger to big scores in English conditions [Credit: Getty]

KL Rahul will go into the England Test tour as one of India's most experienced batters in these conditions. The 33-year-old has been part of their last two England Test tours, playing nine games overall.

Ad

The stylish batter has only a subpar average of 34.11 in 18 innings but has scored two centuries. Rahul's first Test century in England came in the final game of the 2018 tour, while his second came in the second Test of the 2021/22 series.

Interestingly, the veteran batter has opened the batting in eight of his nine Tests in England, with his maiden Test being the only one where he batted at No.3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news