"He is the most capable white-ball bowler in India's cricket history" - Irfan Pathan lauds Jasprit Bumrah's spell in IND vs BAN World Cup 2023 clash

Irfan Pathan has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for bowling an excellent spell in India's World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh and opined that he is the most capable white-ball bowler in the nation's cricket history.

Bumrah registered figures of 2/41 in 10 overs as the Bangla Tigers set the Men in Blue a 257-run target in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Rohit Sharma and Co. then overhauled the target with seven wickets and 51 deliveries to spare to consolidate their second position in the points table.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan placed Bumrah on a high pedestal and particularly praised his dismissal of Mahmudullah. He elaborated:

"He is the most capable white-ball bowler in India's cricket history. It's extremely difficult to face him in the form he is in. If you bowl a yorker like that to a set batter who has hit a six, and you dismiss him where he was trying to defend the ball, it shows his ability."

The former India all-rounder pointed out that the veteran Bangladesh batter wasn't even attempting a big shot when he was dismissed. He stated:

"If you get out while trying to play a big shot against a yorker or you get bowled while trying to defend the ball, there is a massive difference in the quality of bowling. Jasprit Bumrah brings that to the table."

Pathan concluded by highlighting that Bumrah delivers for the team on all types of pitches. He termed him the most important player in the Indian team because of the solidity he provides to the bowling attack.

"Mushfiqur Rahim's wicket was a huge one" - Mohammad Kaif on Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter

Mushfiqur Rahim was brilliantly caught by Ravindra Jadeja off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif was asked about Jasprit Bumrah bouncing back after going wicketless in his first spell, to which he responded:

"He bowled good balls, the batters got beaten many times. Mushfiqur Rahim's wicket was a huge one. He was set and Jadeja took a fantastic catch there. His wickets came in the second spell. So excellent bowling keeping the wicket in mind."

As for Bumrah's dismissal of Mahmudullah, the former India batter added:

"You cannot play that no matter how great a batter you are, even if you have scored thousands of runs and are in very good form. I am thankful it didn't hit his toe as he would have gotten hurt first and then would have gotten out lbw as well."

Bumrah first had Mushfiqur Rahim superbly caught by Ravindra Jadeja at point. He then breached a well-set Mahmudullah's defense with an impeccable yorker in the final over of Bangladesh's innings.

