"He is a clown" - Jason Gillespie takes a brutal dig at Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie didn't mince his words while criticizing Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed, even calling him a 'clown'. The 49-year-old made the remarks while commenting on an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 5.

The Instagram post was about Javed blaming the constant management changes for Pakistan cricket's downfall. Gillespie seemed unimpressed by the statement and slammed the Pakistani coach.

It is worth noting that Gillespie was appointed as Pakistan's red-ball coach in April last year. Ex-South Africa batter and World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten was handed the coaching position for the white-ball team.

Gillespie suggested that Javed, who was the national selector during his stint as coach, undermined his and Kirsten's abilities and plotted to become the all-format coach of Pakistan. He shared the Instagram comment on his story as well.

The comment read:

"This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown."

Kirsten stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball coach six months into the role. Gillespie was made the interim white-ball coach following Kirsten's exit. However, he too resigned from his post a month later.

"You need to have consistency and continuity in policies" - Aaqib Javed's suggestion for betterment of Pakistan cricket

Aaqib Javed will be the head coach for Pakistan's upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand. Speaking in a press conference ahead of the series, he emphasized that the country's cricket needed consistency in all departments.

Aaqib Javed was quoted as saying by News 18:

"You want to take Pakistan cricket forward then you need to have consistency and continuity in policies in our cricket starting from the PCB Chairman to the players. Since last year, see how many captains, coaches, selectors and board Chairman have changed. This is never an ideal situation for the team and it does affect their performances."

The Men in Green were the hosts and defending champions of the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, they suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit at the ICC event.

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to compete in five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour kicks off with the T20I series opener at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 16.

