"He himself is doing commentary in India for money" - Danish Kaneria launches scathing attack on Ramiz Raja

Danish Kaneria has slammed former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja for touring India as one of the commentators for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The former leg-spinner pointed out how Ramiz, during his tenure as the PCB chief, had made it clear that the Men in Green wouldn't visit India for the ICC event if India didn't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

Kaneria opined that Ramiz should have considered rejecting the commentary offer and said in his latest YouTube video (3:46):

"Ramiz Raja said Pakistan won't travel to India for the World Cup, but he himself is doing commentary in India for money. He had made some bold claims. I believe when you make such statements, you should stick to your words. It is a matter of self-respect. If he had said that Pakistan wouldn't go to India, he should have rejected the offer to do commentary. I didn't like this U-turn."

Notably, Ramiz's tenure as the PCB chairman had an abrupt ending after he was sacked after Pakistan suffered a 0-3 Test series loss to England at home in December 2022.

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup was ultimately played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan as per a hybrid model. Pakistan got to host four matches on home soil. All of India's matches, including the final, took place in Sri Lanka.

"This is our Hindu culture, and we believe in 'Atithi Devo Bhava'" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan getting a rousing welcome in India

In the video (2:55), Danish Kaneria spoke about how Pakistan's World Cup 2023 contingent received a thunderous response from Indian fans after landing in Hyderabad.

The 42-year-old emphasized how India, as part of their tradition, always welcomes guests with open arms.

"Pakistan received a very warm welcome in India. This is our Hindu culture, and we believe in Atithi Devo Bhava. Whenever someone comes to our land, we always welcome them with open arms. We saw how fans were chanting for the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. It was a very wonderful gesture," Kaneria said.

Babar Azam and company will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with an encounter against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6.