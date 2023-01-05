"He should be considered for national selection" - Inzamam-ul-Haq backs Mohammad Amir to make Pakistan comeback

Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has backed senior fast bowler Mohammad Amir to make a comeback into the Pakistan side. The left-arm pacer announced his international retirement in 2020 to protest the "shabby" treatment he received from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Since then, a lot has been said about Amir's comeback into the international arena. Newly appointed PCB chairman Najam Sethi also said that he has "no problems" with Amir's return.

Days after Sethi's comments, Inzamam also voiced his opinion, saying that the pacer should return to the Pakistan side if he performs well in domestic cricket.

“Mohammad Amir is a good player, no doubt," the former skipper said while addressing reporters. "If his fitness is good and if he wants to play and does well at domestic, then he should be considered for national selection for sure."

Incidentally, Amir's relationship with former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja recently turned sour as both took potshots at each other publicly.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan "I have no respect for Mohammad Amir or for any tainted cricketer," former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. "I have no respect for Mohammad Amir or for any tainted cricketer," former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

The 30-year-old has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, picking up a total of 259 wickets across formats. He played a key role in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India, taking three important wickets, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan.

"He deserves a second chance" - PCB chairman Najam Sethi on Mohammad Amir

Sethi, who took over as PCB chairman following Raza's ouster, stated that he has no problem with Mohammad Amir coming back to the Pakistan team.

He also stated that the fast bowler, who was involved in a spot-fixing scandal, deserves a second chance like everyone else.

“Amir has been a very good performer for Pakistan and we have no problems if he wants to make himself available for selection again,” Sethi had said to reporters. “My thinking is that once a player has completed his ban, he deserves a second chance like everyone else.”

Amir was last seen in action during the Abu Dhabi T10 League, plying trade for the Bangla Tigers. He will next be seen in action in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League.

