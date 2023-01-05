"All is well" - Sanju Samson reacts after being ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

He injured his left knee while attempting to stop a ball near the boundary ropes during the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Sanju took to Instagram to share a message after being ruled out of action against Sri Lanka. The Kerala-born cricketer wrote that he is doing fine and will return to the ground soon.

"All is well… Z u Zoooon 🤗," Sanju wrote on Instagram.

Senior Team India batter Shikhar Dhawan was quick to comment on the post. The southpaw wished Sanju Samson a quick recovery.

"Get well soon bro🤗," Dhawan commented.

Meanwhile, Sanju had a sub-par outing in the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter could only muster five runs off six deliveries before getting out while trying to play a big shot over mid-wicket. He failed to get his timing right and top-edged the ball only to find the third-man fielder.

He will curse himself for failing to cash in on the opportunity in the absence of senior cricketers.

Jitesh Sharma named as Sanju Samson's replacement

Vidarbha and Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been called in as Sanju Samson's replacement for the remainder of the series.

Jitesh grabbed the limelight in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 234 in 12 outings with a strike rate of 163.63. The youngster was one of 16 players retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2023.

BCCI @BCCI



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson.



More details here - #INDvSL @mastercardindia NEWS - Sanju Samson ruled out of the remainder of T20I series.The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… NEWS - Sanju Samson ruled out of the remainder of T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… #INDvSL @mastercardindia

Jitesh also had a superb 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Vidarbha, scoring 224 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 175.00. He will hope to make the most of the opportunity if anything comes his way.

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place at the Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, January 5.

Also Read: "He should be considered for national selection" - Inzamam-ul-Haq backs Mohammad Amir to make Pakistan comeback

Poll : 0 votes