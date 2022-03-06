"He coughed up liquid and was bleeding" - Fresh details emerge regarding Shane Warne's death

In the latest turn of events, Thai Police have shed harrowing details about Shane Warne's death. The legendary cricketer passed away at the age of 52 as a result of a suspected heart attack.

The illustrious leg-spinner was found unresponsive in his villa in Koh Samui, where he was vacationing, on Friday (March 4) evening. His friends attempted CPR for about 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived to take him to the Thai hospital.

While no foul play has been suspected following a forensic investigation by the forensic team, The Bangkok Post reported that bloodstains were found in Warne's room. Traces of blood were also found on his bath towels and pillows.

Thai police claimed that the cricketer was coughing up blood while CPR was being administered on him. Commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, Pol Maj Gen Satit Polpinit, told Thai newspaper Matichon:

"A large amount of blood was found in the room. When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding."

He was a legendary figure in world cricket, earning the tag of being one of the greatest spinners to grace the game. Warne represented Australia in 194 ODIs and 145 Tests across his career that spanned from 1992 to 2007.

Even after his retirement from international cricket, the 52-year-old was a prominent figure in world cricket. He led and mentored the Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural IPL campaign and ventured into broadcasting as well once his playing days were finished.

The former cricketer was on a three-month vacation after covering the 2021-22 Ashes campaign. He was slated to return to cover the proceedings of the English summer after his stint in Thailand.

"Warne had seen doctors regarding a heart condition prior to his death" - Thai Police

The superintendent of the Bo Phut police station in Koh Samui, Yuttana Sirisomba, confirmed that Warne had seen doctors to address issues related to his heart and asthma. He added that no drugs were found in the 52-year-old's system.

More details are expected to arise once the autopsy of the body is completed. The procedure is slated to be conducted on March 6 (Sunday), following which the body will be taken to Australia for a state funeral initiated by the government.

