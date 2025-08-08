“He could’ve helped them throughout this series” - Former captain slams India’s tactics in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has reiterated that the Indian team management missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav in the five-match Test series in England. The 44-year-old reckoned that the left-arm wrist-spinner could’ve helped the team bag 20 wickets throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Notably, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir backed his all-rounders for batting depth.

Clarke, however, lavished his praise on two all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, for their exploits with the bat and ball in the five-match Test series in England.

Speaking to Beyond23 Cricket Podcast’s YouTube channel, Clarke said:

“7:00 – The talk around Kuldeep Yadav, I don’t think, changes. He didn’t play a part in the series. I think he could have helped India take 20 wickets in this series. But you can’t take anything from these two (Sundar and Jadeja). With the bat, they’ve been exceptional, with the ball, they’ve been exceptional. So, I don’t think anybody can criticize those two players, these two spinners. The part of the impact they had in this series deserved their spot, grabbed it with both hands.”

The World Cup-winning skipper continued:

“But I do think Kuldeep will continue to be a talking point because I think he’s that X-factor for all of India. He could’ve helped them throughout this series to take 20 wickets.”

“6:40- And then the two spinners, their batting is underrated. Has always been underrated for someone like Jadeja. He scores so many important runs for India. And, Washington Sundar another fifty as well,” Clarke added.

The statement came as Jadeja and Sundar amassed 516 (five Tests) and 284 runs (four Tests) in the series. The spin duo also bagged seven wickets apiece.

“60 runs on that stage of the game, on that pitch was so important” – Michael Clarke’s massive praise of India’s nightwatchman in the 5th Test against England

Michael Clarke further picked Akash Deep’s gutsy 66 as the turning point of the Test match. He credited the tail-ender for scoring valuable runs and building a century-plus partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket in the second innings.

The cricketer-turned-analyst said in the same video:

“6:22 – Akash Deep made 66 off 94 balls, which was so important. Not only to continue, I guess the momentum and that partnership, but [also] 60 runs on that stage of the game, on that pitch was so important.”

It's worth mentioning that the Shubman Gill-led side won the fifth Test by six runs to draw the five-match series at 2-2.

