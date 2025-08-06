“He doesn’t get that much credit” - Sachin Tendulkar’s massive praise for Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar hailed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and called him underrated after the 2025 England-India Test series. After the visitors drew the five-match series 2-2 with a thrilling six-run win in the final Test at the Oval, several players received plaudits for their heroics.However, Jadeja was arguably India's most consistent batter in the series, finishing with 516 runs at an average of 86, including a century and five half-centuries. The veteran all-rounder also chipped in with seven wickets.Reflecting on the series in a video for Reddit, Tendulkar said about Jadeja (via NDTV):&quot;I would say, an underrated player. The way he contributes, he doesn't get that much credit. As a batter, he has been remarkable in this series. Not only in this series, but if you notice many times, he'll come and he'll rattle the opposition.&quot;Tendulkar also had high praise for the ever-reliable KL Rahul at the top of the order, saying:&quot;It's possibly one of the best that I've seen him (Rahul) bat. The way he was defending, close to the body and the way he was leaving the ball, I thought he was completely organised. He knew where his off stump was and where to leave the ball. I almost got this feeling that sometimes he was able to frustrate the bowler.&quot;Rahul finished with 532 runs at an average of over 53 in the five Tests, including two centuries and as many half-centuries.&quot;He has developed a good habit of playing impactful innings&quot; - Sachin Tendulkar on Rishabh PantSachin Tendulkar hailed wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant for his ability to make a massive impact on the game despite playing aggressively. The southpaw played a key role in the first four Tests with 479 runs at an average of over 68, including two centuries and three half-centuries, before missing the final Test with a fractured toe.&quot;He has developed a good habit of playing impactful innings. He's figured out his game. There were occasions where people felt that he didn't need to play a certain shot, but someone like Rishabh should be left alone,&quot; said Tendulkar (via the aforementioned source).The legendary batter added:&quot;He has developed a good habit of playing impactful innings. He's figured out his game. There were occasions where people felt that he didn't need to play a certain shot, but someone like Rishabh should be left alone.&quot;Pant also became India's all-time leading centurion among wicketkeepers with his twin tons in the series opener at Leeds.