“He doesn’t get that much credit” - Sachin Tendulkar’s massive praise for Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:35 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Plays Unified Football Match With Athletes From Special Olympics Bharat - Source: Getty
Sachin Tendulkar offered his analysis on several of India's star performers in England [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar hailed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and called him underrated after the 2025 England-India Test series. After the visitors drew the five-match series 2-2 with a thrilling six-run win in the final Test at the Oval, several players received plaudits for their heroics.

However, Jadeja was arguably India's most consistent batter in the series, finishing with 516 runs at an average of 86, including a century and five half-centuries. The veteran all-rounder also chipped in with seven wickets.

Reflecting on the series in a video for Reddit, Tendulkar said about Jadeja (via NDTV):

"I would say, an underrated player. The way he contributes, he doesn't get that much credit. As a batter, he has been remarkable in this series. Not only in this series, but if you notice many times, he'll come and he'll rattle the opposition."
Tendulkar also had high praise for the ever-reliable KL Rahul at the top of the order, saying:

"It's possibly one of the best that I've seen him (Rahul) bat. The way he was defending, close to the body and the way he was leaving the ball, I thought he was completely organised. He knew where his off stump was and where to leave the ball. I almost got this feeling that sometimes he was able to frustrate the bowler."
Rahul finished with 532 runs at an average of over 53 in the five Tests, including two centuries and as many half-centuries.

"He has developed a good habit of playing impactful innings" - Sachin Tendulkar on Rishabh Pant

Sachin Tendulkar hailed wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant for his ability to make a massive impact on the game despite playing aggressively. The southpaw played a key role in the first four Tests with 479 runs at an average of over 68, including two centuries and three half-centuries, before missing the final Test with a fractured toe.

"He has developed a good habit of playing impactful innings. He's figured out his game. There were occasions where people felt that he didn't need to play a certain shot, but someone like Rishabh should be left alone," said Tendulkar (via the aforementioned source).
The legendary batter added:

Pant also became India's all-time leading centurion among wicketkeepers with his twin tons in the series opener at Leeds.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

