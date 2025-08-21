  • home icon
  "He has done even better than Shubman Gill" - S Badrinath's slams decision to leave out star batter from India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

“He has done even better than Shubman Gill” - S Badrinath’s slams decision to leave out star batter from India’s 2025 Asia Cup squad

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:43 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill has been made the Indian vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Subramaniam Badrinath questioned the team management's decision to leave talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and left-hander Sai Sudharsan out of the 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. The eight-nation tournament will begin in the UAE on September 9.

In a stunning move, Team India recalled Shubman Gill into the T20I squad and appointed him vice-captain. Yet, Jaiswal failed to break through and has been named as one of the five stand-by players.

The 23-year-old boasts an excellent T20I record, averaging 36.15 at a strike rate of 164.31 in 23 games. Meanwhile, Sudharsan won the Orange Cap in the 2025 IPL season, scoring 759 runs at an average of over 54 and a strike rate of 156.17 in 15 outings.

Talking about Gill's appointment as vice-captain, Badrinath said on his YouTube channel (2:07):

"I see this mostly as a positive that they are backing a youngster and projecting him for the future. But what about Yashasvi Jaiswal? He has done even better than Shubman Gill. Also, why has Sai Sudharsan missed out after scoring 700 runs in IPL 2025 and performing better than Shubman Gill? Sanju Samson himself is now in doubt to start in the playing 11."
He continued:

"So while backing Shubman Gill, you ask what wrong have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan done when their numbers are better than Gill's. Is this selection based on recency bias? This has been happening in India cricket forever - pick the player doing the best at the moment even if the formats are different. It's not a bad decision but one that's 50-50."
Gill hasn't played a T20I for India in over a year, with his last appearance coming in the Sri Lankan tour in July 2024.

"It is clear the influence of his excellent captaincy and performance in the England series" - S Badrinath

Subramaniam Badrinath believes the recent England Test tour played a massive role in India's decision to pick Shubman Gill for the Asia Cup and appoint him as vice-captain. The 25-year-old impressed in his first series as Test captain, finishing with an incredible 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries.

Under his leadership, Team India produced an admirable 2-2 draw in England.

"Shubman Gill hasn't even been consistently in the T20 setup over the last 2-3 years. Yet, he has been made the vice-captain of this particular side. It is clear the influence of his excellent captaincy and performance in the England series despite that being Test cricket. So he is definitely going to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma," said Badrinath (via the aforementioned source).

Gill's T20I numbers are far from impressive, with an average of under 31 and a strike rate of 139.27 in 21 matches. However, he was in excellent form in the 2025 IPL, finishing with 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 15 games.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
