"He is driving his Ferrari car at a speed of 30 kph" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma's century in 1st India vs West Indies Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for keeping his aggressive instincts at bay and playing a restrained knock in India's first innings of the first Test against the West Indies.

Rohit scored 103 runs off 221 deliveries as India ended Day 2 at 312/2 in Roseau on Thursday, July 13. They already have a first-innings lead of 162 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (143*) and Virat Kohli (36*) the unbeaten batters at the crease.

While reviewing the second day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rohit for playing a controlled knock, elaborating:

"Rohit Sharma is another beautiful story. He scored his 10th Test century. If you have to appreciate or understand what Rohit is doing, assume that you have a Ferrari car that runs at a speed of 200 kph and you are asked to drive it at a speed of 30 kph even though the road is clear."

The former Indian opener added:

"You shouldn't put it in cruise control but press the accelerator that much only. You won't be able to stop yourself after the first 15-20 minutes. What Rohit is doing is that he is driving his Ferrari car at a speed of 30 kph and despite that, he is finding enjoyment in that."

Rohit scored his runs at a strike rate of 46.60. He hit just 10 fours and two sixes during his 221-ball stay at the crease.

"The romance of playing Test cricket" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's approach as opener

Rohit Sharma has shown a different facet of his game since he started opening in Test cricket.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rohit Sharma is enjoying the slightly conservative approach he has to adopt at the top of the order in Test cricket:

"That's the most beautiful thing - the romance of playing Test cricket. This opener version of Rohit which we saw in England and are seeing regularly after that, it is clearly evident that this player has started enjoying it."

The reputed commentator added:

"That's not the Rohit Sharma. He is a Ferrari car who hits fours and sixes whenever he wants and against whoever he wants but to play in this fashion, it once again tells one more thing - Wow."

Chopra also praised Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal for becoming India's first opening pair in Test cricket to cross the opposition team's score without getting separated. The duo strung together a 229-run opening-wicket partnership after the West Indies were bowled out for 150 on Day 1.

Poll : Will Rohit Sharma score another century in the India vs West Indies Test series? Yes No 0 votes