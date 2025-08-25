“He was feeling a bit restless and impatient” - Punjab coach’s massive revelation of Arshdeep Singh after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Punjab bowling coach Gagandeep Singh has made a strong statement about pacer Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm quick was last in the spotlight during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India.

Ad

Arshdeep was benched for the first three Tests and was in line for a debut in the fourth game. However, an impact injury to his left thumb during a net session ruled him out. Although he regained fitness in time for the fifth Test, he was once again overlooked.

Reflecting on Arshdeep’s exclusion throughout the series, Gagandeep admitted that the 26-year-old had grown impatient. Speaking to the media, he remarked:

Ad

Trending

“I personally felt he should’ve been given a chance in England. We spoke a few months ago when he was in England. He was feeling a bit restless and impatient about not getting an opportunity in the Test side. I told him ‘you have to wait for your time,” [as quoted by The Hindu].

Ad

Meanwhile, the series concluded in a 2-2 draw, with India clinching a historic and thrilling six-run win in the final Test at The Oval.

“I believe his skillset is very well suited for red-ball cricket” - Gagandeep on Arshdeep Singh

In the same interaction, Gagandeep Singh highlighted that Arshdeep Singh possesses the qualities to excel in red-ball cricket. He said:

Ad

“Test cricket is different, it tests your skills and temperament in a way no other format does, but I believe his skillset is very well suited for red-ball cricket too. Given his height, natural ability to swing the ball, and improved control.”

The Punjab seamer has played 21 first-class matches, claiming 66 wickets at an average of 30.37 and a strike rate of 56.9. His record includes two five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 6/40.

Arshdeep will next feature in the 2025 Duleep Trophy, starting on August 28, representing North Zone. The team, set to be captained by Shubman Gill, also features Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, and Anshul Kamboj.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news