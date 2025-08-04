ENG vs IND 2025: 3 reasons why India's win in Oval Test is their greatest ever in the format

Team India beat England by a narrow margin of six runs in the last Test of the five-match series. With this historic win, their narrowest by runs, the visitors leveled the series 2-2. They put up a stunning display at The Oval when the chips were down.In the first innings, India were bowled out for 224. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 while Sai Sudharsan (38) and Washington Sundar (26) made vital contributions. England replied with 247. In their second innings, the visitors made 396, led by a stellar hundred from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118) and fifties from Akash Deep (66), Ravindra Jadeja (53), and Sundar (53).They set England a target of 374. Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) scored tons. However, they fell short and were bowled out for 367. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led the charge with the ball.India's historic victory at The Oval will be remembered for ages as one of their best wins in Test cricket. That said, here are three reasons why their victory in the fifth Test is their greatest ever in the format.#3 The visitors missed Jasprit Bumrah at The OvalIndia played the all important fifth Test at The Oval without ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of the series, it was made clear that Bumrah would play only three out of the five Tests to manage his workload, which he had completed.With the visitors 1-2 behind and a must-win scenario to save the series, it was a massive blow not to have Bumrah in the side. However, the bowling attack stood tall and delivered once again in his absence under pressure. For the second time in the series, they broke the notion that India cannot win without Bumrah.Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna impressed in both innings. Both pacers grabbed four wickets apiece in the first innings. In the second innings, Siraj grabbed a five-wicket haul while Krishna claimed four scalps. The duo complemented each other very well and did not let the absence of Bumrah be felt.#2 India came back strong throughout the contest under pressureIndia were tested throughout the game and put under constant pressure. However, they made strong comebacks each time around to win the Test. In the first innings, they were bowled out for 224. However, the bowlers stepped up and restricted England to 247 and did not let them get too far ahead. Notably, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett had added 92 runs in just 12.5 overs upfront.The batters then put up a much-improved show in their second innings and set England a 374-run target. At one point in the chase, the visitors were cruising as Root and Brook stitched a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. It appeared as though they would finish the game on Day 4.The Indian bowlers once again staged a comeback, reducing England to 337/6 with quick wickets. They then bundled them out soon on the fifth day to wrap up the game in style.#1 The pace attack fired despite being tired through a long seriesIt was an extremely long and tiring series, particularly for the pacers with batting-friendly wickets in most matches. The fast bowlers had to toil hard to pick wickets. For India, with Bumrah playing only three Tests, there was additional load and responsibility on the other quicks.The scheduling of matches was another notable factor, which is also debatable. While the first and the second Test had a long gap and the third and fourth had a week's gap, the period between the second and third Test, and the fourth and fifth Test was quite short.Despite being worked up and extremely tired, the Indian pacers bowled their hearts out at The Oval. They put in complete efforts with the series on the line and also delivered. Siraj bowled 185.3 overs from five matches, while Akash Deep and Krishna bowled 109.1 and 105 overs from three matches each, respectively.