"He didn't fiddle at deliveries" - Former Indian captain's big statement on Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 25, 2025 22:08 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 3 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli was back to his best with the bat in India's consolation win in Sydney [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Virat Kohli for playing with a straight bat during his match-winning knock in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney. The veteran right-hander came into the game on the back of consecutive ducks in the opening two matches of the series.

Ad

However, a determined Kohli was seemingly in control from the word go in the Sydney clash, scoring an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries. His knock helped India chase down 237 comfortably with nine wickets in hand and in the 39th over.

Talking about what changed for Kohli from the first two games, Gavaskar said on India Today (1:33):

"He was looking to play a lot straighter. He didn't fiddle at deliveries around the off-stump and played towards mid-on rather than towards square leg. That made a big difference because the straightness of the bat could clearly be seen."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With his brilliant half-century, Kohli also moved to second place on the all-time run-scoring list in ODIs, behind only Sachin Tendulkar. The 36-year-old boasts a phenomenal ODI record with 14,255 runs at an average of 57.71, including 51 centuries, in 305 matches.

"Can write their two names down straightaway for the World Cup" - Sunil Gavaskar on Kohli and Rohit

Ad

Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be certainties in the Indian squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The duo silenced their skeptics with a sensational 168-run partnership in the series finale against Australia.

Rohit scored a magnificent 121* off 125 balls to win the Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors.

"The moment they made themselves available for this trip, it was clear that they want to be there for the 2027 World Cup. Irrespective of what happens between now and then, whether they score runs or not, with the kind of ability they have, if they are available, they are going to be certainties. And with this kind of form that they've shown, you can write their two names down straightaway as part of the Indian team for the World Cup in South Africa in 2027," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

Much was discussed about the duo's future and their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, given their advanced age and presence in only one format. Their heroics in the final ODI helped India stave off an embarrassing series whitewash against Australia and finish with a 1-2 defeat.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications