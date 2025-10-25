"He didn't fiddle at deliveries" - Former Indian captain's big statement on Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Virat Kohli for playing with a straight bat during his match-winning knock in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney. The veteran right-hander came into the game on the back of consecutive ducks in the opening two matches of the series.However, a determined Kohli was seemingly in control from the word go in the Sydney clash, scoring an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries. His knock helped India chase down 237 comfortably with nine wickets in hand and in the 39th over.Talking about what changed for Kohli from the first two games, Gavaskar said on India Today (1:33):&quot;He was looking to play a lot straighter. He didn't fiddle at deliveries around the off-stump and played towards mid-on rather than towards square leg. That made a big difference because the straightness of the bat could clearly be seen.&quot;With his brilliant half-century, Kohli also moved to second place on the all-time run-scoring list in ODIs, behind only Sachin Tendulkar. The 36-year-old boasts a phenomenal ODI record with 14,255 runs at an average of 57.71, including 51 centuries, in 305 matches.&quot;Can write their two names down straightaway for the World Cup&quot; - Sunil Gavaskar on Kohli and RohitSunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be certainties in the Indian squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The duo silenced their skeptics with a sensational 168-run partnership in the series finale against Australia.Rohit scored a magnificent 121* off 125 balls to win the Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors.&quot;The moment they made themselves available for this trip, it was clear that they want to be there for the 2027 World Cup. Irrespective of what happens between now and then, whether they score runs or not, with the kind of ability they have, if they are available, they are going to be certainties. And with this kind of form that they've shown, you can write their two names down straightaway as part of the Indian team for the World Cup in South Africa in 2027,&quot; said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).Much was discussed about the duo's future and their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, given their advanced age and presence in only one format. Their heroics in the final ODI helped India stave off an embarrassing series whitewash against Australia and finish with a 1-2 defeat.