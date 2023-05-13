"He is not getting relaxed even after achieving so much"- Mohammed Siraj on Virat Kohli

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj hailed former captain and teammate Virat Kohli for his incredible fitness regime. Kohli has set an example through the fitness culture he brought into the Indian team when he was the captain and Siraj heaped praise on the star player for his commitment towards fitness.

Siraj spoke about how Virat Kohli's day is planned out, irrespective of how many runs he has scored and what sort of form he is in. It is this discipline and hunger for success that made Siraj a huge fan of Kohli.

On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', here's what Mohammed Siraj had to say about Virat Kohli:

"Virat Bhaiya maximum by 11 pm is off to bed. Whether he scores a hundred or zero, he will follow a set routine, and will meet you at breakfast and then in the gym. The fitness standards he has set has been just next level. He is not getting relaxed even after achieving so much. He is still hungry and wants to get better. Hats off."

Mohammed Siraj on his late father's wish

Mohammed Siraj was seen shedding tears during the national anthem during India's 2020-21 Test series away to Australia. The pacer opened up on his conversation with his late father which he recalled during the anthems and that made him emotional.

On this, Siraj stated:

"(On crying during national anthem) My Test debut was so good, and my late father always used to tell me 'Son, play Test cricket. That's where the real respect is.' If he would have been alive, he would have been proud that his son has fulfilled his dream. His blessings are always there with me."

Siraj didn't only make his Test debut, but also picked up the most wickets for India in that series (13) and helped his team retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

