"He is going to be 'King' soon," - Former Indian cricketer draws parallel between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel drew an interesting parallel between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during the ongoing Edgbaston Test. Shubman Gill scored a hundred in the first Test and followed it up with another century in the first innings of the second Test.

Parthiv Patel, on air, compared Gill's performance to that of Kohli's during the 2018 England tour. He recalled how there were questions on whether the former India captain would score in England, given his disastrous tour in 2014. However, Kohli went on to score two hundreds on the 2018 tour.

"There is a commonality. When the 2018 tour started, here were questions if Virat Kohli can bat well and score a hundred in England. There were scars from the 2014 tour. Same thing here. Questions on Gill before this tour started that he had no hundred in SENA countries. There were questions on ability and skill. Both the batters proved it. Kohli did in 2018 and Gill has done it in 2025. There is 'Prince' written on his bat but he is going to be 'King' soon," Parthiv said on Star Sports India.

Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 168 off 288 balls at lunch on the second day of the ongoing second Test. The Indian skipper will now have his eyes set on a historic double hundred as India resume their innings post lunch at 419/6.

Shubman Gill scores hundreds in three consecutive Tests against England

With his hundred in the first innings of the second Test, Shubman Gill has now scored hundreds in three consecutive Test matches against England. He became only the fourth Indian batter to do so, joining an elite list.

Mohammad Azharuddin (1984-85), Dilip Vengsarkar (1985-86), and Rahul Dravid (2002 & 2008-2011) are the only other Indian batters to have achieved this feat.

During England's tour to India in 2024, Gill had scored a hundred in the fifth Test at Dharamsala, making 110 runs off 150 balls in the first innings. In the opening Test of the present series in Leeds, Gill made 147 runs off 227 balls in the first innings.

