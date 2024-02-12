"He has got that flair" - Aakash Chopra picks Sachin Dhas among the India Under-19 players who impressed him the most

Aakash Chopra has picked Sachin Dhas among the Indian players who impressed him the most with their performances in the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup.

India suffered a 79-run defeat to Australia in the Under-19 World Cup final in Benoni on Sunday, February 11. Dhas, who smashed 303 runs at an average of 60.60 and a strike rate of 116.53 in seven innings in the tournament, could manage only nine runs off eight deliveries in the summit clash.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Dhas as one of India's star performers in the Under-19 World Cup.

"I liked Sachin Dhas a lot based on whatever I saw. I agree he got out to a spinner in the final. He plays the pull very well and plays good drives as well. He has got that flair. The pulls he hit against South Africa were to the left of midwicket. You need a special ability to do that," he elaborated (3.10).

Chopra was particularly appreciative of the right-handed batter's technique while playing the pull shot.

"His arms open up, they don't get cramped. If someone's arms get cramped, he plays square and in the air. If your arms open up and you are able to make the impact away from the body, it means you have time, you can keep the ball down and hit towards midwicket. I have marked him as a good player," Chopra explained.

Dhas smashed 116 runs off 101 deliveries in India's final Super Six game against Nepal. He scored a crucial 95-ball 96 when India were in dire straits in their semi-final win against South Africa.

"His game sense is very good" - Aakash Chopra lauds Uday Saharan

Uday Saharan was the highest run-scorer in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra chose Uday Saharan as another Indian youngster who stood out in the Under-19 World Cup.

"The second player I liked was Uday Saharan. He is a very good player. His game sense is very good. He plays cautiously and knows how to build an innings. He has an understanding of how to play cricket. His and Sachin's semi-final knocks were both very good," he stated (4:00).

Saharan amassed 397 runs, including a century and three half-centuries, at an average of 56.71 and a strike rate of 77.69 in seven innings. The Indian captain and Sachin Dhas stitched together a 171-run partnership for the fifth wicket after the five-time champions were reduced to 32/4 in pursuit of a 248-run target in the semi-final against South Africa.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Was Sachin Dhas the most impressive Indian player in the Under-19 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes