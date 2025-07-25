"He hasn't got that oomph"- Former captain's big statement on Jasprit Bumrah's underwhelming show in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Shankar
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:40 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah in action on Day 3 at Old Trafford - Source: Getty

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah hasn't got enough purchase out of the Old Trafford pitch, failing to generate the pace that Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer did in the first innings. The 50-year-old said that Bumrah looked "playable" on Day 3 of the ongoing Manchester Test.

Bumrah went wicketless in the opening hour of play on Friday, July 25, as the pair of Ollie Pope and Joe Root made the most of a flat batting surface at Old Trafford. Speaking on BBC, Vaughan said:

"I have to say Jasprit Bumrah has looked okay and playable today. He hasn't got that oomph that he got out of the surface at Lord's when he bowled that incredible spell and it's the pace that Bumrah is not able to generate unlike Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer."
The former England skipper also criticized India's team selection for the Old Trafford Test. He felt that India had not done their research well as the venue had always aided pace and quality spin. He added that Kuldeep Yadav had to be picked for this Test match as well as Prasidh Krishna, who has not played after the Edgbaston Test.

"India haven't done the research well enough at Old Trafford. There's two things that work here - real quality spin or pace. Kuldeep Yadav should have been played and Prasidh Krishna bowls 10 mph quicker," Vaughan said.
Ollie Pope, Joe Root dominate the bowling to help England get closer to India's first innings score

The opening hour of play on Day 3 at Old Trafford was going to hold the key for both sides. The hosts' batting pair of Ollie Pope and Joe Root mixed caution with aggression to navigate the period without losing any wickets.

That meant Shubman Gill needed to put his thinking cap on to dislodge the pair. He gave all the pacers an extended spell of bowling, before turning to the spin of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

During the course of his innings on Friday, July 22, Root also eclipsed Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid's tally for most runs in Test cricket. At the time of writing, England were 334/2 at lunch, trailing India by 26 runs.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
