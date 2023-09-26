"He has got a wealth of experience over here through IPL" - Mitchell Starc on Glenn Maxwell's importance to Australia in World Cup 2023

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc spoke about the importance of teammate Glenn Maxwell for the team's chances at the World Cup ahead of the final ODI of the three-match series against India in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

The duo, who missed the previous South African tour and the first two games of the ongoing series, could be back in the side for their final game before the World Cup. While Starc was ruled out of the white ball series in South Africa with groin soreness, Maxwell reaggravated his left ankle injury and returned home from South Africa without playing a single game.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the final match against India, Starc stressed Maxwell's importance to the side for the World Cup while also providing an update on the all-rounder's return.

"He (Maxwell) is on track as well. I am not sure about his particular timeline but no doubt he will be looking to make an impact as soon as he gets his chance," Starc said.

"He has got a wealth of experience over here through IPL, through multiple tours. He is certainly an x-factor no matter whichever team he plays for. This is his third one-day World Cup, he is an x-factor for us who can take the game on," he added.

Although Starc was the Player of the Tournament in Australia's 2015 World Cup triumph, Maxwell had a massive impact in the middle order with the bat. The 34-year-old scored 324 runs at a sensational average of 64.80 and an imperious 182 strike rate.

The dashing all-rounder has also played 12 IPL seasons, scoring over 2,700 runs in 124 games at a strike rate of 157.62.

Starc also spoke of Maxwell's ability with the ball being valuable in Indian conditions.

"His ability with the ball, particularly in these conditions adds to another option in the bowling department as well. He seems in good spirits, (but) his return I am not sure what that looks like for this week but certainly on track for the World Cup," added Starc.

Maxwell has picked up 60 wickets in addition to his 3,490 runs in 128 ODIs. The veteran also boasts impressive numbers in ODI World Cups, with over 500 runs at an average of 38.53 and an intimidating strike rate of 169.25.

"His numbers speak for himself" - Mitchell Starc on Steve Smith's poor form

Smith was dismissed for a golden duck in the second ODI at Indore.

Mitchell Starc brushed aside any concerns regarding the poor form of star batter Steve Smith by pointing to his overall numbers across formats for Australia.

Smith has looked scratchy since his return from a wrist injury that kept him out of action since the Ashes, with scores of 41 and 0 in the first two ODIs. Smith also scored only 145 runs in four matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, in stark contrast to his incredible numbers against India.

"His (Smith) numbers speak for himself. He has been a high class player and has been a massive part of all formats for Australia, so no concern there. It is the adjustment factor, coming back to India after a series in South Africa, some guys are coming off a break," said Starc.

Despite his rare failures in India this year, the former Australia skipper averages a sensational over 50 in Tests and almost 40 in ODIs on Indian soil. Smith also has a record four consecutive 50+ scores in ODI World Cup knockouts dating back to the quarter-final of the 2015 edition.

Following the ongoing series, India and Australia will face off in their respective World Cup openers at Chennai on October 8.