"He didn't have a great match as captain" - Former India cricketer's blunt criticism of Shubman Gill after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin believes Team India skipper Shubman Gill was not at his tactical best in the recently concluded drawn fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. However, he lauded the batter for silencing his naysayers by playing a clutch 103-run knock under pressure in the side's second innings.

Ashwin opined that Gill missed a trick by introducing Washington Sundar into the attack very late in England's first innings. The Indian skipper did not use the spin-bowling all-rounder for 68 overs.

The former India cricketer emphasized that Gill, still in the early days of captaincy, will learn from his mistakes. Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Ash ki Baat', he said (from 6:19):

"What a fabulous hundred by Shubman Gill! A lot of questions were raised about Shubman Gill by a lot of people. A lot of people had hatred against him. That is absolutely ridiculous. He has once again proved, he worked on his technique. He didn't have a great match as captain, the way he brought Washington Sundar late was a huge tactical mistake, but that happens. He is a young captain and will only learn by making mistakes, and I hope he learns faster."

Ashwin suggested that India have made several tactical errors throughout the series. Urging the team management to add a wicket-taking bowler into the side instead of focusing on batting depth, he added (from 33:13):

"Time and again, India have been tactically pretty ordinary, and still you are 2-1 going into the final Test. Improve now, and please make that call. You can still lose after that decision, but make that decision because Test matches are not won by batting depth; they are drawn by batting depth. Test matches are won by having bowlers who have the knack for taking wickets."

Gill toiled hard for 238 balls in his 103-run knock. The right-handed batter became the first-ever player to hit four Test tons in a series on his captaincy debut. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing five-match series, amassing 722 runs across eight innings at an average of 90.25.

Apart from Gill, Ravindra Jadeja (107* of 185) and Washington Sundar (101* off 206) also slammed splendid tons in the innings. Opener KL Rahul did a commendable job as well, scoring 90 runs off 230 deliveries.

India ended Day 5 at 425/4, salvaging a draw in the crucial fixture. However, England still lead the series 2-1.

"It was truly a leader's emergence knock" - Ravichandran Ashwin's massive praise for Shubman Gill after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Ravichandran Ashwin noted that Shubman Gill, standing tall under pressure, showed his emergence as a leader. He pointed out that he was questioned by many after his twin failures (16 and 6) at Lord's, London, in the third Test.

He mentioned that Gill shut the noise and produced a gutsy performance when it mattered the most. Ashwin remarked in the same video (from 6:56):

"He [Shubman Gill kept all things aside and came out as a batter and played a leader's knock. It was truly a leader's emergence knock. He scored in Birmingham, got a big score when India were 0-1. He scored at Headingley as well.

"All that is great, but we lost at Lord's and a lot of people had raised questions about his batting. When everything was down, he walked out to the middle, complete control, and batted beautifully. Yes, he got a couple of reprieves, but I thought he was fabulous."

The fifth and final Test of the series will be played at Kennington Oval, London, from July 31 to August 4.

