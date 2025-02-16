"He is greater than Wasim Akram" - Former Pakistan captain's massive statement on Afghanistan spinner ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has picked Afghanistan’s spin maestro Rashid Khan over the legendary Wasim Akram ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The 56-year-old reiterated that Rashid’s stature is bigger while pointing out his significance in Afghanistan's rise in white-ball formats.

Wasim Akram has bagged 916 wickets in 460 matches across formats, including 31 five-wicket hauls and 10 wickets on five occasions. The left-arm pacer was the leading wicket-taker (18) when Pakistan won the 1992 ODI World Cup.

On the other hand, Rashid Khan has 404 scalps in 213 games with the help of 12 fifers and 10 wickets on three occasions. The leg-spinner has the most wickets in T20s. He recently surpassed the West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo (631) to climb the top of the ladder among the highest wicket-takers.

Latif told Geo TV (via India Today):

“Rashid has brought Afghanistan on the map, he has helped them get recognition. He is greater than Wasim Akram. I am sorry to say but Rashid’s stature is bigger.”

“Improve your Test team” – Rashid Latif’s advice for Afghanistan spin maestro

Rashid Latif has urged Rashid Khan to improve Afghanistan's Test team following their skyrocketing rise in T20Is and ODIs. He said in the same interaction:

“I have only one piece of advice for Rashid Khan. ‘Improve your Test team and play more Test matches against Pakistan.”

Afghanistan finished sixth in the 2023 ODI World Cup points table. They won four of their nine games, including victories over former champions England and Pakistan. They continued their impressive form in the 2024 T20 World Cup, beating 2021 winners Australia in the Super Eight.

Rashid Khan, in particular, bagged 11 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 4.49 in the 2023 World Cup. The 26-year-old also bagged 14 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 6.17 in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against South Africa in Karachi on Friday, February 21. They will also lock horns with England and Australia in the group stage in Karachi on February 26 and 28, respectively.

