"He has hardly played any one-day cricket" - Brad Hogg picks his choices for India's No. 4 slot in ODI World Cup

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg feels India can have a look at Tiak Varma and Sanju Samson as potential No. 4 options for the ODI World Cup if the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul do not get fit in time.

Both Rahul and Iyer have been working hard for their comeback but reports suggest that it could be a matter of touch-and-go for them. The Men in Blue also have Ishan Kishan as a left-handed option they can try in the middle order.

However, in a video posted on Instagram, Brad Hogg explained why Tilak Varma could be a better alternative to the No.4 slot. He said:

"If they're (Iyer and Rahul) not fit, we need a keeper in this team. I don't think Ishan Kishan can bat lower down the order. I think he is predominantly an opener.

"If they open with Kishan and Rohit Sharma, I would have Tilak Varma coming in at No. 4. He has hardly played any one-day cricket. But the way he has operated in T20 cricket shows that he has got the goods for any situation."

Hogg also said that if the Men in Blue do not open with Ishan Kishan, they can try Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper-batter. He added:

"If they go with Gill and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order with Sanju Samson at No. 4 as the Indian keeper going into that World Cup. I think he can offer something substantial in that position."

India's No. 4 woes at the World Cup

Just like 2019, it seems like India are going into the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup with a question mark over the No. 4 spot. With the Asia Cup and the ODI series against Australia yet to be played, they still have some time to decided on backups for Iyer and Rahul.