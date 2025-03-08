"He is just unlucky" - Former India wicket-keeper opens up on KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant debate amid 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer recently opened up on the debate between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for wicketkeeping role in the 50-over format ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The 87-year-old lauded Pant for his exploits with the bat but called him 'unlucky', adding that Rahul has justified the decision to play ahead of him in ODIs. He reckoned that due to quality all-rounders, the left-handed batter failed to make it to the XI.

Ad

Speaking during his felicitation ceremony at Madras Cricket Club, Farokh Engineer said (via The Times of India):

“For India, it is a very healthy position to be in. Rahul has not done much wrong. Rishabh is very good, a batter who is a destroyer. He is just unlucky that both of them are there at the same time.”

Ad

Trending

“There is an argument that Rishabh can come in as an additional batter, but India have got many all-rounders. There is no room in the playing XI. It is wonderful to see Indian cricket thrive and I am proud of it,” he added.

Notably, KL Rahul has amassed 106 runs in three innings at an average of 96.36 in the Champions Trophy. The right-handed batter will be keen to deliver in the final. Overall, he has 3009 runs in 84 ODIs at an average of 48.53, including seven tons and 18 half-centuries. On the other hand, Pant has amassed 871 runs in 31 ODIs, averaging 33.50, comprising one century and five fifties.

Ad

Engineer further lauded Varun Chakaravarthy for his consistency with the ball over the last few months. On this, he said:

“India have class spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun. You know what, Varun reminds me of BS Chandrasekhar. It is wonderful that India are playing to their strengths (by using four spinners). Horses for courses depending on the pitches they are playing.”

Ad

Varun Chakaravarthy bagged a fifer against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy group-stage fixture. The mystery spinner then took the prized scalp of Australia’s swashbuckling opener Travis Head in the semifinal, returning with figures of 2/49. The 33-year-old has become a crucial cog in the wheels of India’s white-ball team.

“They should not get too complacent” – Farokh Engineer warns Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

Farokh Engineer warned Rohit Sharma-led India not to take the Kiwis lightly in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He said in the same interaction:

Ad

“I am fancying India to win it, but they should not get too complacent because NZ is a good side. India should not underestimate NZ just because they beat them fairly easily before (group stage). Rachin Ravindra is a fantastic player… if he gets going… if Kane Williamson gets going, there are several others. It will not be easy for India.”

India are on an unbeaten streak in the 2025 Champions Trophy with victories over Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia. The Men in Blue had an unbeaten streak of 10 games when they lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news