"He keeps getting injured" - Mohammad Kaif's stunning claim on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently pointed out Jasprit Bumrah's injury concerns. He noted that the team management has rested the speedster multiple times lately.

Kaif once again emphasized that Bumrah bowling three overs on the trot in the powerplay during the 2025 Asia Cup may not be the ideal strategy. He remarked that the Men in Blue won't be able to win the 2026 T20 World Cup if they continue the same approach.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said in his latest YouTube video (from 0:45):

"My concern is Jasprit Bumrah bowling three overs with the new ball. I had mentioned that, and my problem is that as an Indian fan, I have been a cricketer, but as a fan, in the context of the T20 World Cup. Bumrah has just one over remaining for the last 14 overs. So, I was not happy about that.

"He keeps getting injured and doesn't play all the matches continuously. He did not play the previous match as well. He is getting a chance to play while taking breaks, so he remains fully fit. It was in my mind that if Suryakumar Yadav continues using Bumrah this way, we will not win the T20 World Cup, take it in writing," he added (at 2:00).

Kaif earlier expressed the same concern in an X post, where he opined that Bumrah bowling three back-to-back overs in the powerplay was to avoid an injury.

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia cup, he bowled a three-overs spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days, prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for

Bumrah disagreed with Kaif's assessment and replied to the post by writing, "Inaccurate before inaccurate again." Commenting on the fast bowler's response, the 44-year-old said (at 2:32):

"I can understand that. I too have been a cricketer and have been in such situations. The guy is injured and is not able to play continuously. Like in England, he played three out of the five matches. When someone pulls the reins and doesn't give a free hand, it is a very difficult time for a player.

"When I was trying to make a comeback after being dropped, even I got angry at some people out of frustration. I called them and said, 'What are you saying?' That frustration is bound to happen, and his reaction may have been due to that."

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested twice in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. He has bagged five wickets across four innings at an economy rate of 7.33.

"India have never had such a match-winner" - Mohammad Kaif's massive praise for Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammad Kaif clarified that he is a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah and has often praised the bowler on social media. He reckoned that the star seamer is one of the biggest match-winners India have ever produced.

He said in the same video (at 3:04):

"I am a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah. If you see my X handle, I have always praised him, and he deserves that. He is such a bowler that you don't get tired praising him. India have never had such a match-winner. Many great bowlers have come, but there hasn't been anyone like Bumrah."

Kaif stated that India are more concerned about Bumrah's workload than winning, as they are competing against 'weak' teams in the 2025 Asia Cup. He elaborated:

"I said that because I felt that there is an injury concern there, and they are taking more care of Bumrah. Winning and losing have taken a back seat because they know there are weak teams in the Asia Cup."

Bumrah was rested for India's last Super Fours match against Sri Lanka. He is likely to return for the crucial final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.

