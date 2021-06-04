"He knows what he needs to do" - Ramiz Raja identifies flaw in Virat Kohli's technique

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja recently elaborated on a minor flaw in Virat Kohli's batting technique that has led to the Indian skipper's dismissals in recent times.

It has been more than 18 months since Virat Kohli registered his last international century. After his previous international century in November 2019 against Bangladesh, the Indian captain has batted in 44 innings scoring 1,646 runs at an average of 43.31, and registered 17 half-centuries.

In Test matches, he only scored 288 runs in 12 innings at an average of 24 in this period and managed to get past the 50-run mark just thrice. However, Ramiz Raja didn't seem concerned about the slump in Kohli's form and added that the 32-year-old knows what to do.

"What I have seen in his batting off late, he has been playing cross the line towards the leg side, breaking his wrist. If he maintains his position and plays straight and then plays his flicks, then it won't be a problem anymore. However, he knows what he needs to do. So, there is nothing to worry about it," Raja said on India News Sports.

"Sometimes you think much and put yourself under pressure of not getting runs or centuries. As long as he plays the first 20-25 over straight and doesn't break his wrist very much, he can succeed in this [WTC Final] Test match," he added.

"WTC should have been in a completely different window" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja also shared his thoughts on the format adopted for the World Test Championship (WTC). He suggested that the WTC should have an exclusive window to uplift Test cricket.

"I think the World Test Championship should have been conducted in a completely different window. A six-month window during which teams could have played against each other. Other formats should not have been conducted in this window, because if you are keen to uplift the Test cricket, this type of window has to be created," Ramiz Raja said.

Ramiz Raja also mentioned that the tournament had grabbed everyone's attention because India is playing the final.

"The span of two years is quite long and people might forget who played against whom. The tournament has become interesting just because India is in the final. Had it been some other team playing New Zealand, there wouldn't have been that much interest," he signed off.

The WTC final will kick off on 18 June in Southampton between India and New Zealand.

