"He knows what his problem is" - Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli practicing against spin ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Irfan Pathan has lauded Virat Kohli for working on ironing out his deficiencies against spin bowling in net sessions ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

India will face Pakistan in a Group A game in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. Kohli was recently seen practicing against the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar and Hrithik Shokeen before the Indian team embarked on their trip to Sri Lanka for the continental tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Kohli playing a few big shots against the spinners in the nets, to which he responded:

"A big player always does like that. He knows what his problem is. His problem is probably against deliveries that pitch and turn away, whether it is a left-arm spinner or a leg-spinner. That is why he was using his feet a lot, using his crease, and trying to play across on the back foot."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that the modern batting great will be challenged by spinners across teams during the Asia Cup. He observed:

"He knows that all the things he is trying in the nets can be useful in the match because of the bowling unit that is there in front of him. It's not only Pakistan, you have to face the spinners of the other teams as well. You have to face the spinners more in Sri Lanka."

Pathan added that there can't be a player like Kohli once he has done his preparation. He pointed out that the former Indian skipper needs only four centuries to overhaul Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of 49 ODI tons.

"That phase has passed" - Mohammad Kaif on Virat Kohli's lean run

Virat Kohli averages 53.37 in the 10 ODIs he has played this year. [P/C: BCCI]

Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Virat Kohli's lean run is behind him and that he is heading into the Pakistan clash in good form. He stated:

"We have seen a lean phase as well in the IPL. He was getting out for first-ball ducks, got run out as well, everything happened, but that phase has passed. He is now in form and then this is a big match."

The former Indian batter is keen to watch the battle between Kohli and Babar Azam in the crunch game. He said:

"You will see two great batters facing each other. Virat Kohli has an average of 57 and Babar Azam has an average of 59. Babar Azam has gone even ahead of him. So it is a very big contest. Virat Kohli has 46 centuries and Babar has 19 - Babar has played fewer matches."

Babar heads into Saturday's clash on the back of a 151-run knock in Pakistan's tournament opener against Nepal. Kohli will also want to play a substantial knock in his first innings and set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

