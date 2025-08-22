"He laughs a lot" - Team India batter's stunning claim on Gautam Gambhir ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has heaped praise on head coach Gautam Gambhir. Alongside his experience in the Indian dressing room, Rinku worked closely with Gambhir during IPL 2024, where the latter served as the mentor for the Knight Riders.

On Friday, August 22, the southpaw spoke to News24, saying that Gambhir is very supportive of his players. Rinku added that Gambhir often shares a laugh in the dressing room and is not always serious. The 27-year-old shared:

“He backs the players a lot. When I was in KKR, he supported all the players. He gives complete freedom, go and play, do whatever you want. On the ground, you just have to perform well, and you know it. He is very aggressive and loves winning. That is a good quality. He is very hungry for success, always focused, and even prays regularly. From what I have seen, he is a very good coach and very supportive.”

“He laughs a lot in the dressing room. He likes listening to songs very much. We had DJs, like Ramandeep, who would play songs, and he really enjoyed it. He likes a good vibe in the dressing room. He is not always angry; he stays happy as well. There is a lot of fun and joking. I don’t do it much, but the seniors do,” he added.

Rinku Singh will next represent India in the 2025 Asia Cup, beginning on September 9 in the UAE.

“Selection has become very tough” - Rinku Singh opens up on 2026 T20 World Cup hopes

In the same interaction, Rinku Singh was also asked if the 2026 T20 World Cup is on his mind ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The UP cricketer said that he doesn’t think too far ahead and will focus on giving his best in every opportunity he gets. Rinku said:

“One good thing about me is that I don’t think too far ahead. Because if I do, some things get left behind. So, if I get a chance to play for the team in the Asia Cup, I will focus on performing well. The better I perform, the more opportunities I will get, as selection has become very tough. I will try to make the most of every chance I get for my team."

Rinku has featured in 33 T20Is for India, scoring 546 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 161.06, including three fifties.

