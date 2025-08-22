"I hesitated thinking it might not be right" - Team India star recalls first conversation with fiancée ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Team India batter Rinku Singh has opened up about his first conversation with his fiancée and Member of Parliament (MP), Priya Saroj. The couple got engaged earlier this year, on June 8, in Lucknow.

Ad

The southpaw revealed that he first saw Priya in 2022 and initially hesitated to approach her. He also shared that once their conversation began, he started developing feelings for the 26-year-old. In an interview with News24, he said:

“Yes, it all started in 2022 during COVID in Mumbai, in the Indian Prmier League tournament. I had a fan page that put up a photo of Priya about some voting in her village. Priya’s sister shoots photos and videos, so I think she had asked the fan page to put up a photo for help. I saw Priya’s photo, I liked it, and I thought, 'Yes, she is perfect for me.'”

Ad

Trending

“I thought of messaging her, but I hesitated, thinking it might not be right. Then she liked one or two of my photos, so I finally sent her a message. That’s how it all started. I messaged her on Instagram, and our conversation began. After about a week and a half, we started talking regularly, even before the matches. That’s when the feeling of love started to come naturally,” he added.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh is currently captaining the Meerut Mavericks in the ongoing 2025 Uttar Pradesh Premier League.

“Conversations have reduced a lot” - India batter Rinku Singh opens up on changes in Priya after becoming MP

In the same conversation, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh also revealed that he was in the USA when he learned that Priya Saroj had won the election. He said:

Ad

“I was in New York (in 2024), it was around 4:00 AM there, probably night here in India. That’s when her result came, and she had won. It was a very happy moment. She became a young MP at the age of 25, which was a big deal. Her father also helped her a lot.”

The 27-year-old also disclosed that their conversations have become less frequent since Priya took on her role and has been busy with her work. Rinku shared:

Ad

“I haven’t seen much change. Earlier, we used to talk the whole day, but now that doesn’t happen as much (Ab nahi hoti itni baat). Conversations have reduced a lot because she is busy with her work. She travels in the village, helps people, and Parliament goes on. She stays very busy with those things.”

Priya is serving her first term as a Member of Parliament, representing the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news