Rinku Singh celebrates aggressively after castling batter with his first ball in 2025 UPT20 League [Watch]

Team India star Rinku Singh struck on his very first delivery of the 2025 UPT20 league season opener between Meerut Mavericks and Kanpur Superstars at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, August 17. The Mavericks skipper delivered with the ball, dismissing Adarsh Singh for just one run, after his team didn’t require his batting as they posted a mammoth 225 in the first innings.The dismissal came in the fourth over of the Superstars’ run chase. The part-time spinner knocked over Adarsh with a fuller-length ball. The left-handed batter moved towards the leg side to create some room, but missed out altogether. Rinku celebrated aggressively after taking the wicket.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast year, Rinku Singh shocked everyone with his bowling skills for Team India. He bagged two wickets, conceding just one run of the penultimate over against Sri Lanka in the third T20I to help his team tie the match. Suryakumar Yadav-led India then won the Super Over to seal the series 3-0.Rinku Singh is likely to be picked in the India squad for the T20 2025 Asia Cup. The 27-year-old has amassed 546 runs in 24 innings with the help of three half-centuries. He boasts a stunning strike rate of 161.06.In the IPL 2025 season, the southpaw scored 206 runs in 11 innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at a strike rate of 153.73. Overall, in T20s, he has 3,221 runs in 142 innings, comprising 17 half-centuries.Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks thrash Kanpur Superstars by 86 runs in 2025 UPT20 League opening gameA power-packed batting display followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Meerut Mavericks beat Kanpur Superstars by 86 runs in the 2025 UPT20 League.Asked to bat first, the Mavericks put up 225/2 in 20 overs. Madhav Kaushik top-scored with an unbeaten 95 off 31 balls, including seven sixes and 10 boundaries. Rituraj Sharma also impressed with 60 not out off 36 deliveries, hitting four maximums and as many boundaries. The duo put up a 130-run partnership for the third wicket.Meanwhile, Akshay Dubey gave a solid start, scoring 44 off 26 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries. Shubham Mishra and Bobby Yadav scalped one wicket each.In response, the Superstars managed 139/9 in 20 overs. Sameer Rizvi top-scored with 45 off 36 balls, comprising three sixes and four boundaries. Priyansh Gautam also put up a fighting display, scoring 34 off 20 deliveries.Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi, Yash Garg, and Vijay Kumar picked up two wickets apiece for the Mavericks, while Vishal Chaudhary, Rinku Singh, and Zeeshan Ansari took one each.