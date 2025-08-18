  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Rinku Singh celebrates aggressively after castling batter with his first ball in 2025 UPT20 League [Watch]

Rinku Singh celebrates aggressively after castling batter with his first ball in 2025 UPT20 League [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:06 IST
India Portraits - ICC Men
Rinku Singh is leading Meerut Mavericks in 2025 UPT20 League. [Getty Images]

Team India star Rinku Singh struck on his very first delivery of the 2025 UPT20 league season opener between Meerut Mavericks and Kanpur Superstars at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, August 17. The Mavericks skipper delivered with the ball, dismissing Adarsh Singh for just one run, after his team didn’t require his batting as they posted a mammoth 225 in the first innings.

Ad

The dismissal came in the fourth over of the Superstars’ run chase. The part-time spinner knocked over Adarsh with a fuller-length ball. The left-handed batter moved towards the leg side to create some room, but missed out altogether. Rinku celebrated aggressively after taking the wicket.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Last year, Rinku Singh shocked everyone with his bowling skills for Team India. He bagged two wickets, conceding just one run of the penultimate over against Sri Lanka in the third T20I to help his team tie the match. Suryakumar Yadav-led India then won the Super Over to seal the series 3-0.

Rinku Singh is likely to be picked in the India squad for the T20 2025 Asia Cup. The 27-year-old has amassed 546 runs in 24 innings with the help of three half-centuries. He boasts a stunning strike rate of 161.06.

Ad

In the IPL 2025 season, the southpaw scored 206 runs in 11 innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at a strike rate of 153.73. Overall, in T20s, he has 3,221 runs in 142 innings, comprising 17 half-centuries.

Rinku Singh’s Meerut Mavericks thrash Kanpur Superstars by 86 runs in 2025 UPT20 League opening game

A power-packed batting display followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Meerut Mavericks beat Kanpur Superstars by 86 runs in the 2025 UPT20 League.

Ad

Asked to bat first, the Mavericks put up 225/2 in 20 overs. Madhav Kaushik top-scored with an unbeaten 95 off 31 balls, including seven sixes and 10 boundaries. Rituraj Sharma also impressed with 60 not out off 36 deliveries, hitting four maximums and as many boundaries. The duo put up a 130-run partnership for the third wicket.

Meanwhile, Akshay Dubey gave a solid start, scoring 44 off 26 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries. Shubham Mishra and Bobby Yadav scalped one wicket each.

Ad

In response, the Superstars managed 139/9 in 20 overs. Sameer Rizvi top-scored with 45 off 36 balls, comprising three sixes and four boundaries. Priyansh Gautam also put up a fighting display, scoring 34 off 20 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi, Yash Garg, and Vijay Kumar picked up two wickets apiece for the Mavericks, while Vishal Chaudhary, Rinku Singh, and Zeeshan Ansari took one each.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications