"He left the automatic car at home and came in a manual car" - Parthiv Patel lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's century in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Parthiv Patel has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring a meticulously planned century in the second Test against the West Indies. He noted that the Indian opener wasn't overaggressive and paced his innings perfectly.

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 173 off 253 balls as India ended Day 1 (Friday, October 10) of the second Test in Delhi at 318/2 in their first innings. Shubman Gill (20* off 68) was the other unbeaten batter at Stumps.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv praised Jaiswal for changing gears, as required, during his innings.

"You saw many things different in Yashasvi Jaiswal today. As soon as the ball is full and even if it is outside the off-stump, he plays drives, but here, when the bowling was happening outside the off-stump at the start, he let the ball go. He didn't play big shots in this innings until the ball was full," the former India wicketkeeper-batter said.

"You go with a game plan, about how you would approach your game, and he implemented that thought process. It's not like he would go and keep playing big shots. Earlier, he used to keep batting in the same gear when he was playing shots. Basically, he left the automatic car at home and came in a manual car. He was changing gears," he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has struck 22 fours during his unbeaten 173-run knock. He reached his century off 145 balls, with the help of 16 fours, and has struck only six boundaries thereafter.

"You can't score runs in Test cricket without discipline" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's century in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) and Sai Sudharsan stitched together a 193-run second-wicket partnership. [P/C: BCCI/X]

In the same discussion, former India opener Aakash Chopra appreciated Yashasvi Jaiswal for playing a disciplined knock.

"I was trying to think which IPL or T20 superstars would have this hunger, who run from 150 to 200 while batting, who show this kind of discipline, because you can't score runs in Test cricket without discipline. Yashashi is actually a tapasvi," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the 23-year-old has unique attributes as a modern-day batter.

"He is a modern-day batter. When he celebrates like that, he would also be thinking like that. He also has a T20I century for India. He has scored more than 150 five times (in Tests). He is a very unique player in this era," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Yashasvi Jaiswal has the hunger to score 200 in Tests and can also play at a strike rate of 200 in T20s. While terming it a rare combination, the analyst opined that the youngster should be celebrated.

