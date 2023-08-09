"He doesn't like vada pav as much as he likes the sweep" - Aakash Chopra lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock in 3rd India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for playing a match-winning knock in the third T20I between India and the West Indies.

Rovman Powell and Co. set the Men in Blue a 160-run target after opting to bat first in Providence, Guyana, on Tuesday, August 8. Suryakumar then smoked 83 runs off 44 deliveries as the visitors registered a seven-wicket with 13 balls to spare to reduce the deficit to 1-2 in the five-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Suryakumar was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match. He elaborated:

"Let's first start with the Player of the Match - Suryakumar Yadav. The commentators there chose him and I am also choosing him because it is impossible for anyone else to be here. When Surya shines, everyone looks pale in front of him. He doesn't like vada pav as much as he likes the sweep. He plays amazingly well."

The former Indian opener added that the unconventional batter made a difficult chase look easy. He stated:

"The 160-run chase was not that easy. It was a used surface, you had lost the toss, and you had to chase. It was a difficult task but Suryakumar Yadav has the ability to make it a one-sided match there and that is why he is the Player of the Match without a doubt."

Suryakumar walked out to bat when India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket in the first over. Although Shubman Gill was also dismissed a few overs later, India's Mr 360 added 87 runs for the third wicket with Tilak Varma (49* off 37) in just 8.2 overs to all but seal the game for the visitors.

"He gets a Player of the Match almost every fourth game" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's exceptional T20I record

Suryakumar Yadav struck 10 fours and four sixes during his innings.

Aakash Chopra highlighted Suryakumar Yadav's exceptional match-winning abilities in T20I cricket. He observed:

"Just to understand, how many Player of the Match awards people have won in T20I matches - Virat Kohli has played 115 matches and he has 15 awards, Rohit Sharma has played 148 matches and has 12 awards, and Suryakumar Yadav has 12 awards in 51 matches. He gets a Player of the Match almost every fourth game."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Mumbai batter is far better than the rest in the shortest format. He said:

"It's not that you get the Player of the Match if you score the most runs or played a good knock because someone else can do well or your team might not win at times, and you don't get that award. So if you have won it 12 times in 51 matches, you have been head and shoulders above the rest."

Chopra concluded by stating that not one but multiple batters like Suryakumar are needed in a T20I side. He pointed out that the 32-year-old's extreme conviction and belief in his abilities set him apart.

Poll : Is Suryakumar Yadav India's best ever T20I batter? Yes No 0 votes