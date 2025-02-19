“He’ll give you if you call him bhaiya” - Indian legend’s fun conversation with Harleen Deol after WPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Giants batter Harleen Deol engaged in a hilarious banter with Mumbai Indians mentor Jhulan Goswami after their WPL 2025 match on February 18. MI defeated GG comfortably by five wickets at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. As Deol headed to the dressing room after her team's defeat, she caught up with Goswami, and they both had a fun conversation.

Jhulan Goswami and Gujarat Giants shared the reel on their official Instagram profiles. The Giants originally shared it and sent a collab request to Goswami, who accepted it.

The Giants smartly captioned the reel as follows:

"Jhulan di always got the best answers."

Here are the excerpts from the fun conversation between Deol and Goswami after the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians:

Harleen: It's always fun hugging you. How are you? All good? Congratulations Jhulan didi. You have got a stand named after you. He (points to someone behind the camera) does not give me anything. Please tell him.

Jhulan: Yes, thank you. He'll give if you call him 'bhaiya'.

The person behind the camera said that Harleen Deol also referred to him as 'sir', to which Jhulan replied that she should him 'brother'. Harleen had a big smile on her face as Jhulan walked back.

Can Harleen Deol help the Gujarat Giants bounce back in WPL 2025?

Gujarat Giants played their final home match of WPL 2025 on February 18 against the Mumbai Indians at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. It was a one-sided match, where MI crushed GG and recorded their first win of the tournament.

GG played three matches during their home leg. They started with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but bounced back with a win against the UP Warriorz. However, they could continue their momentum and ended up losing against MI.

Harleen Deol and Co. will take some rest now before heading to Bengaluru. The Giants' next match is against Delhi Capitals on February 25.

