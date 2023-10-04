"He’ll probably be the leading run scorer if India go all the way" - Lance Klusener backs star batter to light-up the 2023 World Cup

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener believes star Indian batter Virat Kohli will top the batting charts in the 2023 World Cup set to begin on Thursday, October 5.

Kohli has been in fine form of late, with a sensational 47th ODI hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, followed by a well-compiled fifty against Australia in Rajkot. While there are talks about this being Kohli's last World Cup, Klusener feels there's no reason why he should slow down.

Here's what Lance Klusener was quoted as saying by CricBlog about Virat Kohli:

“Virat Kohli, retirement? Probably not. He’s absolutely quality. He’ll be playing in his home conditions. He’ll probably be the leading run scorer if India go all the way.”

Lance Klusener on Australia's lack of specialist spinners

Australia have missed out on left-arm spinner Ashton Agar's services because of injury, and that means that they have just one specialist spinner in Adam Zampa, coupled with part-time options of Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head when fit.

However, Lance Klusener believes the Aussies should back their strength and play with an extra fast bowler instead of finding a spin partner for Zampa. On this, he stated:

“If there’s no spinner for Australia, no quality spinner, are you better off choosing a fast bowler. They might be lacking one quality spinner but they’ve proved in South Africa they’ve got more than enough weapons in terms of slower bowling and full pace when it comes to doing what they need to do in the World Cup.”

Klusener also shared his thoughts on West Indies not being a part of the showpiece event and added:

“It’s a little bit weird not having the West Indies there. They’re going through a transition at the moment, failing to qualify in Zimbabwe. Bit of a shame, it’s always nice to have them in any World Cup.”

The 2023 World Cup will get underway with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in a repeat of the sensational 2019 final in Ahmedabad.