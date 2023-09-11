"He looked almost like a million dollars" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's attacking knock in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill for playing an aggressive knock in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan.

Gill scored a 52-ball 58 as India posted 147/2 in 24.1 overs in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. With rain bringing an early end to the day's proceedings, the match will be continued from the same position on Monday, the reserve day.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Gill for launching a brutal attack on Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, he did acknowledge that the opening batter led a slightly charmed life during his stay in the middle, saying:

"Rohit Sharma was going slow and Shubman Gill took the attack to Shaheen Shah Afridi from the other end. He used his feet while playing against Shaheen Afridi. He played with a little positive intent. The shot he hit in the air straight down the ground was extremely good."

The former Indian opener added:

"The sort of form Shubman Gill was in, he looked almost like a million dollars. He batted extremely well but luck was also in his favor. The first ball Naseem Shah bowled to Shubman, Shaheen Shah Afridi was standing in the deep. If there had been a better fielder, he would have taken the catch."

Gill was dropped by Afridi at third man off the first ball he faced from Naseem Shah. The Pakistan left-arm seamer was made to pay for it as the Indian youngster smoked him for six boundaries in his next two overs.

"What was Shaheen Shah Afridi doing there?" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's dropped catch

Shubman Gill got two lives during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra questioned Pakistan for placing Shaheen Shah Afridi at third man. He explained:

"Shubman Gill could have been dismissed for zero off the first ball. The first thing is what was Shaheen Shah Afridi doing there because he was bowling from the other end. If that's the case, he shouldn't be at third man but at fine leg."

The reputed commentator added that Shubman Gill got another life when Iftikhar Ahmed and Salman Agha let a catchable ball go between them in the slips. He stated:

"At times, four balls in an over go in the third man's direction. So you don't want to make the bowler bowling from the other end to stand there. There was a catch between the two slips. The ball had not even passed and Mohammad Rizwan was on his knees asking what they were doing, at least someone should take the catch."

Chopra concluded by observing that Gill was eventually dismissed by Afridi when the left-arm pacer was probably introduced into the attack for Virat Kohli. He added that the opener's dismissal was similar to Hardik Pandya's in the last game between the two sides.

Poll : Did Shubman Gill's aggressive approach against Shaheen Shah Afridi put Pakistan on the back foot? Yes No 0 votes